Sukhothai flood situation improving as water levels fall below banks

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong, in his capacity as Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC), reported on Sunday (3 August) that the flood situation in Sukhothai province has begun to ease.

Although water levels in some sections of the Yom River remain high, all monitored points have now dropped below the riverbanks and continue to recede.

The Royal Irrigation Department is expediting repairs on damaged canal embankments along the Yom-Nan canal, particularly in Sawankhalok and Si Nakhon districts. Repairs to the Maplab embankment have already been completed, and urgent repairs on the Nong Pak Krathum embankment are expected to be finalised within one to two days.