24 Thai provinces on high alert for flooding, landslides, and flash floods from August 15-17

Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor weather conditions, rainfall, and water levels in these areas, particularly in regions with accumulating rainfall. Preparations for emergency personnel, equipment, and machinery have been made to quickly respond to any disasters and assist the public.

The public is advised to stay informed through official government channels and social media accounts for real-time updates. If any suspicious objects are found, residents should report them immediately to local authorities for further investigation.

For those in high-risk areas, it is vital to follow government instructions and stay alert for safety updates. The official "THAI DISASTER ALERT" app, available on both iOS and Android, is the primary source of information, as well as the DDPM’s official social media channels, such as Facebook (DDPM) and X (@DDPMNews). In case of emergency, citizens can report incidents and request assistance through the Line account @1784DDPM or through the 24-hour emergency hotline 1784.