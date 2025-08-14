24 Thai provinces on high alert for flooding, landslides, and flash floods from August 15-17

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention warns 24 provinces of flooding and landslides, urging readiness as heavy rains and storms are expected from August 15-17.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning to 24 provinces across Thailand, including the North, Northeast, Central, and South, urging vigilance for the potential risks of flash floods, river flooding, and landslides from 15 to 17 August 2025.

Provinces at risk of flooding, landslides, and flash floods include:

Northern Region (10 Provinces):

  • Mae Hong Son (Pai, Sob Moei districts)
  • Chiang Mai (Doi Saket, Mae Taeng, Wiang Haeng, Omkoi districts)
  • Chiang Rai (Mueang Chiang Rai, Phan, Mae Fa Luang, Mae Lao, Mae Suai, Wiang Pa Pao districts)
  • Lamphun (Mueang Lamphun, Mae Tha, Ban Thi districts)
  • Lampang (Mueang Lampang, Mae Tha, Thoen, Mueang Pan districts)
  • Phayao (Mueang Phayao, Pong, Chiang Kham districts)
  • Nan (Chiang Klang, Tha Wang Pha, Na Noi, Bo Kluea, Pua districts)
  • Tak (Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramad, Mae Sot, Umphang districts)
  • Phitsanulok (Mueang Phitsanulok, Chat Trakan, Nakhon Thai, Bang Rakam, Wang Thong districts)
  • Phetchabun (Lom Kao district)

24 Thai provinces on high alert for flooding, landslides, and flash floods from August 15-17

Northeastern Region (6 Provinces):

  • Loei (Mueang Loei, Chiang Khan, Dan Sai, Pak Chom districts)
  • Nong Khai (Mueang Nong Khai, Tha Bo, Sra Krai districts)
  • Bung Kan (So Phisai district)
  • Udon Thani (Mueang Udon Thani, Kut Chap, Nam Som, Ban Phue, Phen districts)
  • Sakon Nakhon (Wanor Niwat district)
  • Ubon Ratchathani (Khong Chiam, Decho Udom, Trakan Phitthaphon, Thalsum, Na Chaluai, Nam Yuen, Buntharik, Phibun Mangsahan, Si Muang Mai, Sirinthorn districts)

24 Thai provinces on high alert for flooding, landslides, and flash floods from August 15-17

Central Region (4 Provinces):

  • Chonburi (Bang Lamung, Sriracha districts)
  • Rayong (Mueang Rayong, Ban Khai, Pluak Daeng, and Nikhom Phatthana districts)
  • Chanthaburi (Mueang Chanthaburi, Khlung districts)
  • Trat (Mueang Trat, Khao Saming, Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngob districts)

Southern Region (4 Provinces):

  • Chumphon (Mueang Chumphon, Pato, and Lang Suan districts)
  • Ranong (Mueang Ranong, Suk Samran, Kapoe, La-un, and Kra Buri districts)
  • Phang Nga (Mueang Phang Nga, Kuraburi, Takua Pa, Kapong, and Thaimuang districts)
  • Phuket (All districts)

Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor weather conditions, rainfall, and water levels in these areas, particularly in regions with accumulating rainfall. Preparations for emergency personnel, equipment, and machinery have been made to quickly respond to any disasters and assist the public.

The public is advised to stay informed through official government channels and social media accounts for real-time updates. If any suspicious objects are found, residents should report them immediately to local authorities for further investigation.

For those in high-risk areas, it is vital to follow government instructions and stay alert for safety updates. The official "THAI DISASTER ALERT" app, available on both iOS and Android, is the primary source of information, as well as the DDPM’s official social media channels, such as Facebook (DDPM) and X (@DDPMNews). In case of emergency, citizens can report incidents and request assistance through the Line account @1784DDPM or through the 24-hour emergency hotline 1784.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy