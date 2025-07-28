Chiang Rai governor orders preparations to mitigate flood disaster

The governor of Chiang Rai province convened an urgent meeting with relevant agencies to instruct them to prepare fully for the expected flooding following several days of heavy rainfall.

Chiang Rai governor Charin Thongsuk instructed all provincial agencies to closely monitor the water situation and issue timely warnings to the public ahead of potential flash floods or run-offs.

Charin stressed that special attention must be given to vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and bed-ridden patients, ensuring they are prepared for immediate evacuation if necessary.

He also urged the public to begin moving valuables to higher ground before floodwaters arrive.