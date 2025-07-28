Chiang Rai governor orders preparations to mitigate flood disaster

The governor of Chiang Rai province convened an urgent meeting with relevant agencies to instruct them to prepare fully for the expected flooding following several days of heavy rainfall.
Chiang Rai governor Charin Thongsuk instructed all provincial agencies to closely monitor the water situation and issue timely warnings to the public ahead of potential flash floods or run-offs.
Charin stressed that special attention must be given to vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and bed-ridden patients, ensuring they are prepared for immediate evacuation if necessary.
He also urged the public to begin moving valuables to higher ground before floodwaters arrive.
The governor requested that the Chiang Rai Royal Irrigation Office expedite the release of water from dams and reservoirs across the province to make room for incoming floodwaters from upstream.
District chiefs and local administrations were ordered to establish 24-hour monitoring centres to track the water situation. These centres must be able to report developments to the provincial administration without delay.
Additionally, district offices and local bodies were instructed to install water pumps in preparation for effective drainage when flooding occurs.
Charin added that the provincial administration would continue to closely monitor the situation and provide urgent assistance to flood victims.
The meeting came after Mae Sai, the northernmost district of Chiang Rai, began experiencing flooding on Monday morning due to the Sai River overflowing.