Tak Province faces severe flooding; evacuations underway as water levels rise

Tak Province is facing a severe flooding crisis as of 6:30 AM on July 30, with the Rim Moei market submerged by rapidly rising water levels, now more than 2 metres high. Small vehicles can no longer pass through the area, and local residents have been urgently advised to evacuate to higher ground for safety.

The provincial authorities have declared the highest level of emergency, warning that water levels are expected to continue rising, potentially reaching the second floor of homes and buildings. Residents are urged to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, particularly where the water is flowing rapidly. If the situation worsens, officials have instructed citizens to follow evacuation instructions and head to designated safe areas.

The areas most severely affected by the flooding include Rim Moei Market, Ban Rim Moei, Ban Huay Muang, and Ban Mae Taw.