Northern provinces at risk of flash floods due to Tropical Storm Wipha

The department has prepared strict water management measures to mitigate the risk of flash floods in vulnerable areas.
Its Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) is tracking water levels closely across the upper northern provinces, where Wipha and an active monsoon trough are causing continuous rainfall—especially during July 27–29.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan provinces during this period.
According to the RID, current storage levels in large and medium-sized reservoirs nationwide stand at 62% of capacity, leaving ample room to absorb additional inflows.
The Sirikit Dam—which captures water flowing from the northern region—currently holds 6.88 billion cubic metres, or 72% of its capacity, and can still accommodate another 2.62 billion cubic metres.
To reduce downstream impacts in the Yom River Basin, lower Nan Basin, and Chao Phraya Basin, the Sirikit Dam has reduced its water discharge from 15 million to 10 million cubic metres per day, effective from July 26 to 30.
The RID also plans to gradually increase discharges again in early August once rainfall subsides, in preparation for another wave of expected heavy rain in September.
The department is working closely with agencies including the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), the TMD, and the Hydro-Informatics Institute to coordinate data and planning.
This aims to ensure precise water management and protect downstream communities.
In addition, machinery and equipment have been deployed to support rapid drainage efforts to minimise any potential impact from flooding.