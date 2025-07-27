Northern provinces at risk of flash floods due to Tropical Storm Wipha

The department has prepared strict water management measures to mitigate the risk of flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Its Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) is tracking water levels closely across the upper northern provinces, where Wipha and an active monsoon trough are causing continuous rainfall—especially during July 27–29.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan provinces during this period.