Nan authorities launch helicopter aid mission as floodwaters rise

Provincial Governor Chainarong Wongyai announced on Thursday that from 3.00pm onwards, helicopters would be deployed to assist residents in areas that are difficult to access, especially those living near the Nan River and its tributaries who have not been able to evacuate in time.
"Resources from both within the province and beyond have been mobilised," he said, adding that government agencies, private sectors, foundations, and volunteers are all working together to provide assistance to those still trapped in their homes.
He further explained that requests for aid are being coordinated with the nearest agencies to ensure timely assistance.
While rain continues intermittently throughout the day, the floodwaters have started to recede slightly in some areas, which Governor Chainarong considered a positive development.
Areas such as Tha Wang Pha, Chiang Klang, and Pua have begun to see the water levels decrease. However, some locations remain severely affected, including Phu Phiang and the city of Nan, where floodwaters remain high.
Governor Chainarong also noted that the town of Wiang Sa is receiving water from the northern areas. He warned that all bridges crossing the Nan River are currently impassable, urging residents to plan their travel accordingly.
Additionally, he mentioned that Route 101 leading to Wiang Sa is blocked to all vehicles, and advised using an alternative route via Pang Kha and Nam Pua.
As for the overall flooding situation in Nan, the governor reported that internet connectivity may be affected due to signal towers being submerged, and power outages are also reported. He assured the public that efforts are underway to install mobile units to restore service.
For those needing assistance or further information, residents can contact the following hotlines: