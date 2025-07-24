Nan authorities launch helicopter aid mission as floodwaters rise





While rain continues intermittently throughout the day, the floodwaters have started to recede slightly in some areas, which Governor Chainarong considered a positive development.

Areas such as Tha Wang Pha, Chiang Klang, and Pua have begun to see the water levels decrease. However, some locations remain severely affected, including Phu Phiang and the city of Nan, where floodwaters remain high.

Governor Chainarong also noted that the town of Wiang Sa is receiving water from the northern areas. He warned that all bridges crossing the Nan River are currently impassable, urging residents to plan their travel accordingly.

Additionally, he mentioned that Route 101 leading to Wiang Sa is blocked to all vehicles, and advised using an alternative route via Pang Kha and Nam Pua.

As for the overall flooding situation in Nan, the governor reported that internet connectivity may be affected due to signal towers being submerged, and power outages are also reported. He assured the public that efforts are underway to install mobile units to restore service.

For those needing assistance or further information, residents can contact the following hotlines: