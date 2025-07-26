Flood warning for Sukhothai and Phitsanulok, residents urged to evacuate 

In Phitsanulok Province, the Yom River has risen significantly and is expected to overflow, impacting areas along the riverbank in Bang Rakam District from 06:00 AM on July 27. Areas affected include Chum Saeng Songkram, Bang Rakam, Tha Nang Ngam, Wang Itok, and Kui Muang subdistricts. Residents in these low-lying areas along the Yom River are advised to move their belongings to higher ground, monitor news from authorities closely, and take special care of vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and those bedridden.

In addition, the DDPM, in collaboration with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, has sent flood warnings to residents in Sawankhalok and Si Nakorn districts in Sukhothai, and Bang Rakam District in Phitsanulok.

For assistance, the public can contact the DDPM via Line ID @1784DDPM or call the emergency hotline 1784 (available 24/7).