Residents urged to move belongings as Yom River hits crisis levels after Wipha rains

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2025

Residents living along the banks of the Yom River have been urged to move their belongings to higher ground as the river reaches crisis levels due to heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Wipha. 

As of Wednesday (July 23), Mae Yom National Park has issued a warning for those living near the Yom River to closely monitor water levels and prepare for further increases in the river’s flow. 

The national park chief Kongmaitree Tessungnoen confirmed that water levels have risen significantly due to continuous rainfall, with the Y20 station (Huai Sak) measuring 9 metres, reaching a warning threshold. 

Floodwaters have breached the road leading to the Kaeng Sue Ten tourist site, rendering it impassable for vehicles, he explained. 

The continuous heavy rainfall overnight has caused a rapid rise in the river's levels, with forecasts indicating that this will affect residents on both sides of the lower riverbank.

For public safety, Kongmaitree advised the public to stay updated by following official announcements and news outlets about the water levels. 

He urged residents in flood-prone areas to swiftly relocate valuables and pets to higher ground, ensuring their safety as the situation unfolds.

