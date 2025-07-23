Residents urged to move belongings as Yom River hits crisis levels after Wipha rains

The national park chief Kongmaitree Tessungnoen confirmed that water levels have risen significantly due to continuous rainfall, with the Y20 station (Huai Sak) measuring 9 metres, reaching a warning threshold.

Floodwaters have breached the road leading to the Kaeng Sue Ten tourist site, rendering it impassable for vehicles, he explained.

The continuous heavy rainfall overnight has caused a rapid rise in the river's levels, with forecasts indicating that this will affect residents on both sides of the lower riverbank.