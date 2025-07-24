Severe tropical storm Co-may could trigger flooding in 22 northern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts a reduction in rainfall over the next 24 hours, though heavy rainfall is still expected in some areas of the North, Central, and East regions, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kanchanaburi.
This forecast is attributed to the weakening southwest monsoon that has been covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough extends across the northern region of Thailand and Laos, moving into a low-pressure system in northern Vietnam.
Residents are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated water, which may lead to flash floods and river overflow, especially in hilly areas and low-lying regions near waterways.
TMD predicts strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching two to three metres, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed three metres.
In the lower Andaman Sea, waves will be about two metres high, increasing to over two metres during storms.
Boaters in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving shore.
The department also noted that severe tropical storm "Co-may," located west of the Philippines, is expected to move toward the southern part of Japan. However, this storm is not expected to move towards Thailand.
Thailand’s weather forecast from 6 pm today to 6 pm tomorrow:
North:
60% chance of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in some areas, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature: 22-24°C, Maximum temperature: 27-30°C.
Northeast:
60% chance of thunderstorms, strong winds, mainly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature: 23-25°C, Maximum temperature: 32-35°C.
Central:
60% chance of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in some areas, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature: 23-25°C, Maximum temperature: 32-35°C.
East:
60% chance of rain or thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in some areas, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 25-28°C, Maximum temperature: 33-35°C.
South (East Coast):
20% chance of rain or thunderstorms, with strong winds, mainly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Minimum temperature: 24-25°C, Maximum temperature: 33-36°C.
South (West Coast):
20% chance of rain or thunderstorms, with strong winds, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature: 24-28°C, Maximum temperature: 31-35°C.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
60% chance of rain or thunderstorms, with strong winds. Minimum temperature: 25-26°C, Maximum temperature: 33-35°C.