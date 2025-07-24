Severe tropical storm Co-may could trigger flooding in 22 northern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts a reduction in rainfall over the next 24 hours, though heavy rainfall is still expected in some areas of the North, Central, and East regions, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kanchanaburi.

This forecast is attributed to the weakening southwest monsoon that has been covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough extends across the northern region of Thailand and Laos, moving into a low-pressure system in northern Vietnam.

Residents are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated water, which may lead to flash floods and river overflow, especially in hilly areas and low-lying regions near waterways.