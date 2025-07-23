7 northern roads impassable due to impact of storm Wipha

Heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of storm Wipha has caused flash flooding and landslides, rendering seven roads in three northern provinces impassable, the Department of Highways announced on Wednesday.

The department said torrential rains from Wipha—now downgraded to an active low-pressure system over Laos—had affected 29 roads in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao, with flooding and landslides reported in multiple locations.