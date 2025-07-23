7 northern roads impassable due to impact of storm Wipha

Heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of storm Wipha has caused flash flooding and landslides, rendering seven roads in three northern provinces impassable, the Department of Highways announced on Wednesday.
The department said torrential rains from Wipha—now downgraded to an active low-pressure system over Laos—had affected 29 roads in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao, with flooding and landslides reported in multiple locations.
As of Wednesday, the following seven roads were impassable:
Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said he had instructed all regional highway offices to deploy personnel and heavy machinery to clear roads and assist motorists in areas affected by landslides or flooding due to Wipha’s influence.
He added that officials had been assigned to monitor high-risk locations around the clock, and that warning signs would be installed to advise motorists to avoid flooded or blocked routes and use detours where necessary.