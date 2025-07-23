7 northern roads impassable due to impact of storm Wipha

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2025

Seven roads in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao are impassable due to floods and landslides triggered by storm Wipha, highway officials on high alert.

Heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of storm Wipha has caused flash flooding and landslides, rendering seven roads in three northern provinces impassable, the Department of Highways announced on Wednesday.

The department said torrential rains from Wipha—now downgraded to an active low-pressure system over Laos—had affected 29 roads in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao, with flooding and landslides reported in multiple locations.

As of Wednesday, the following seven roads were impassable:

  • Highway No. 1093 (Khun Huay Krai–Pha Tang Road): Landslide blocked the road between kilometre markers 48+100 and 48+150.
  • Highway No. 1326 (Rong Bua Thong–Sop Pao Road): Road section between KM 12+875 and 13+300 submerged under 10–15 cm of water.
  • Highway No. 101 (Chang Puak Intersection–Pua Road): Section between KM 410+670 and 411+100 under 70 cm of water.
  • Highway No. 1081 (Bo Klua–Chalerm Phrakiart Road): Blocked by landslide between KM 102+975 and 103+025.
  • Highway No. 1081 (Bo Klua–Chalerm Phrakiart Road): Another section blocked by landslide between KM 149+700 and 150+000.
  • Highway No. 1097 (Chiang Klang–Hang Thung Road): Blocked by landslide between KM 7+500 and 7+600.
  • Highway No. 1256 (Pua–Doi Phu Kha National Park Road): Landslide blocked the road between KM 25+000 and 26+000.

Highway authorities on high alert

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said he had instructed all regional highway offices to deploy personnel and heavy machinery to clear roads and assist motorists in areas affected by landslides or flooding due to Wipha’s influence.

He added that officials had been assigned to monitor high-risk locations around the clock, and that warning signs would be installed to advise motorists to avoid flooded or blocked routes and use detours where necessary.
