Storm Wipha triggers flooding in Laos as rivers rise

Most recently, Storm Wipha has caused serious flooding in Luang Prabang, Huaphan, Xiengkhouang, Xayabouly, Khammuan and Vientiane provinces.
In Luang Prabang province, Xiengngeun, Nan, and Pakxaeng districts have been particularly affected, with rivers overflowing their banks and flooding homes, offices, and crop fields.
In Xiengngeun district, where 18 villages are affected, the district disaster committee has mobilised military and police personnel in cooperation with the village administration to help flood-hit families move their belongings and livestock to safe places, while a special unit has been assigned to monitor river levels and flooding around the clock.
In Nan district, the Nan River and many streams have overflowed their banks, flooding people’s homes and farmland. Nafai, Nalao, Paphai, Sibounheuang, Simoungkhoun, That and Na Khern villages, which are situated along the river, have suffered extensive damage.
The district disaster management committee and other government departments are assessing the extent of the damage.
In Pakxaeng district, 15 households in Poung Lan and Thathien villages have been affected, and some livestock have been swept away by floodwater.
The Deputy Governor of Luang Prabang province, Mr Bounleum Manivong, who is Chairman of the Provincial Disaster Management Committee, has instructed the Xiengngeun district administration and residents to be on the alert for emergencies and take precautions.
He advised people living near the Mekong, Ou, Xeuang and Khan rivers and in all low-lying areas to be vigilant and prepared to deal with more flooding as river levels continue to rise.
In Huaphan province, the Or and Khuang rivers in Kuan district have burst their banks, while flooding was also reported in Thankham and Sibounhueng villages, in Hongsa district, Xayabouly province, on Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall in Ngeun district, also in Xayabouly province, caused the Nguen and Yang rivers to flood, submerging rice fields, vegetable plots, and residential areas in many villages.
The District Disaster Prevention and Response Committee, in cooperation with other bodies and government officials, is organising assistance for affected households.
The committee is supervising the evacuation of children, the elderly and livestock from flooded areas, and water levels are now starting to drop.
Security and administrative personnel are helping villagers to clean up their homes and providing assistance in other affected locations.
In Xiengkhouang province, authorities issued an urgent warning to motorists after severe flooding struck the area on Tuesday, submerging sections of the road between Namkoc village in Paek district and Kham district.
In Vangvieng district, Vientiane province, the Xong River has overflowed, and if rain continues, the water level is expected to rise further.
People travelling through mountainous areas are advised to check weather and road conditions before starting their journey, and everyone is strongly advised to keep track of weather forecasts issued by the Meteorology and Hydrology Department.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network