Storm Wipha triggers flooding in Laos as rivers rise

He advised people living near the Mekong, Ou, Xeuang and Khan rivers and in all low-lying areas to be vigilant and prepared to deal with more flooding as river levels continue to rise.

In Huaphan province, the Or and Khuang rivers in Kuan district have burst their banks, while flooding was also reported in Thankham and Sibounhueng villages, in Hongsa district, Xayabouly province, on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall in Ngeun district, also in Xayabouly province, caused the Nguen and Yang rivers to flood, submerging rice fields, vegetable plots, and residential areas in many villages.

The District Disaster Prevention and Response Committee, in cooperation with other bodies and government officials, is organising assistance for affected households.

The committee is supervising the evacuation of children, the elderly and livestock from flooded areas, and water levels are now starting to drop.

Security and administrative personnel are helping villagers to clean up their homes and providing assistance in other affected locations.

In Xiengkhouang province, authorities issued an urgent warning to motorists after severe flooding struck the area on Tuesday, submerging sections of the road between Namkoc village in Paek district and Kham district.

In Vangvieng district, Vientiane province, the Xong River has overflowed, and if rain continues, the water level is expected to rise further.

People travelling through mountainous areas are advised to check weather and road conditions before starting their journey, and everyone is strongly advised to keep track of weather forecasts issued by the Meteorology and Hydrology Department.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network