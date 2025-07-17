70 ancient Buddha images unearthed in Champasak

The images and other items were found by workers during renovation work on the temple’s manuscript repository.

The discovery occurred as workers were digging the ground to lay the foundations for the building’s restoration. They uncovered a large jar containing the sacred figures, which were buried at a depth of about 45 centimetres, according to Lao National Radio.

This discovery is the latest in a series of similar finds across Laos, which have unearthed a wealth of ancient religious artefacts. In 2024, hundreds of Buddha statues were discovered in Bokeo and Xiengkhouang provinces, further highlighting Laos’ rich archaeological landscape.