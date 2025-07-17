70 ancient Buddha images unearthed in Champasak

The images and other items were found by workers during renovation work on the temple’s manuscript repository.
The discovery occurred as workers were digging the ground to lay the foundations for the building’s restoration. They uncovered a large jar containing the sacred figures, which were buried at a depth of about 45 centimetres, according to Lao National Radio.
This discovery is the latest in a series of similar finds across Laos, which have unearthed a wealth of ancient religious artefacts. In 2024, hundreds of Buddha statues were discovered in Bokeo and Xiengkhouang provinces, further highlighting Laos’ rich archaeological landscape.
Notably, a massive excavation effort on the banks of the Mekong River in Tonpheung district, Bokeo province, yielded over 200 statues. Experts believe those artefacts are remnants of the ancient city of Souvanna Khomkham, which dates back 400-500 years.
In some cases, inscriptions on the statues have allowed experts to date them precisely to the early 1500s.
Head of the Vat Phou Champasak World Heritage Division, Mr Khamchan Xaimoungkhoun, confirmed the most recent discovery. He said a team from the department was dispatched to survey the site and retrieve the artefacts for cleaning, recording, and preservation.
The newly found collection consists of 69 statues crafted from silver and one made of gold. The figures, which range in height from 10 to 18 centimetres with a lap width of 3 to 5 centimetres, are depicted in two traditional postures: the meditation pose (pang samathi) and the gesture of victory over Mara (pang chana man).
Initial analysis by experts suggests the artefacts date back to the 17th or 18th centuries. This aligns with the historical significance of the area, which includes the Vat Phou temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site with Khmer architecture dating back to the 10th to 14th centuries.
The Vat Phou World Heritage Division will now consult with the Champasak district authorities, relevant provincial departments, the abbot of Vat Meuang Kang, and local community leaders to decide on a suitable permanent location for the revered statues.
The goal is to ensure they are housed appropriately for public worship and appreciation.
This remarkable find, like those before it, underscores the rich cultural and religious history of Laos. Further study of these ancient statues is expected to reveal more about the area’s storied past and its connections to the broader history of the region
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network