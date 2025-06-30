Abbot of prestigious Bangkok temple leaves monkhood, flees to Laos amid corruption probe

The abbot of the highly respected Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan in Bangkok has reportedly left the monkhood and fled to Laos after anti-corruption authorities moved to question him over allegations of embezzlement.
Phrathep Wachirapamok, better known as Chaokhun Arj, stepped down from his monastic position on Friday, 27 June. He served as the abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep, a prominent temple of the Dhammayut Nikaya order in the heart of the capital.
Officers from the Anti-Corruption Division under the Central Investigation Bureau, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) had reportedly sought to question the abbot following a tip-off alleging he had siphoned funds from the temple.
Sources said the abbot refused to meet the investigators from the three agencies and chose instead to leave the monkhood quietly in Nong Khai province.
It was reported that he crossed the border into Laos at 9:08pm on Friday.
Another theory suggests that the former abbot may have been blackmailed by a mysterious woman. Police investigators are currently looking into this possibility.
Following his departure, Phraprom Wachirarangsi, Bangkok's monastic chief of the Dhammayut Nikaya order, was appointed acting abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep.
Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan is under royal patronage and belongs to the Dhammayut sect. The temple’s name, “Wat Tri Thotsathep,” translates to “The Temple Built by Three Deities.” This refers to its royal origins: it was initiated by Prince Witsanunart Nipha Thorn, continued by Prince Mahesuan Siwailat, and completed by their father, King Rama IV. In Thai tradition, revered monarchs are often regarded as deities, which gave the temple its name.
The 54-year-old former abbot had been considered a rising figure within the Dhammayut order, with the potential for further promotion in the monastic hierarchy. He had steadily risen through the ranks before being appointed abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep in 2022.
Chaokhun Arj is the second senior monk in recent months to face corruption allegations. In May, the abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom was defrocked and charged with embezzling more than 300 million baht from temple funds.