Abbot of prestigious Bangkok temple leaves monkhood, flees to Laos amid corruption probe

The abbot of the highly respected Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan in Bangkok has reportedly left the monkhood and fled to Laos after anti-corruption authorities moved to question him over allegations of embezzlement.

Phrathep Wachirapamok, better known as Chaokhun Arj, stepped down from his monastic position on Friday, 27 June. He served as the abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep, a prominent temple of the Dhammayut Nikaya order in the heart of the capital.

Investigators attempted to question abbot

Officers from the Anti-Corruption Division under the Central Investigation Bureau, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) had reportedly sought to question the abbot following a tip-off alleging he had siphoned funds from the temple.