Vietnam and Laos\' first UNESCO transboundary world heritage site boosts cooperation ties

Vietnam's famous world natural heritage site, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, and Laos' Hin Nam No National Park have become the first transboundary World Heritage sites of the two countries.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has approved the expansion of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri to include Hin Nam No National Park in Laos' Khammouane Province.

The latest recognition is also Vietnam's first transboundary World Heritage site. It is expected to serve as a model for managing cross-border heritage, enabling the country to share practical experience in implementing the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The new recognition was announced after a decision was issued on Sunday during the 47th session of the committee, held in Paris, France.

Following the adjustment, the new world natural heritage site is officially named 'Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park and Hin Nam No National Park' as a result of a joint nomination dossier submitted by the Governments of Vietnam and Laos to UNESCO in February 2024.

The site also stands as a symbol of the close cultural heritage cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, contributing to the long-standing friendship and solidarity between the two neighbouring countries.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hoang Dao Cuong, said the event to recognise showed the importance of global cooperation in nominating common heritage, contributing to the promotion of peace and security from the perspective of UNESCO, and further strengthening the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.