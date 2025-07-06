Museum Siam blends innovation and heritage

By Nguyen Hang

When he explored Museum Siam in Bangkok, Thailand, Paul Vithayaveroj was struck by its creative use of technology.

“I think it’s cool,” he said. "The museum has huge shows with the displays moving up and down with the music and light."

Vithayaveroj, a repeat visitor from California, the United States, also appreciated the museum’s more traditional elements.

"It utilises flip books that visitors can read to look at the history of the language, or about topics like food," he said.

“The food exhibit was great, and it displays all the different kinds of food when you scan the QR codes.”

Vithayaveroj plans to return and recommends the museum to anyone visiting the country.

“I would tell anybody who visits Thailand that they should come to the museum and check it out for sure,” he added.

Vithayaveroj is one of around 250,000 annual visitors to Museum Siam.