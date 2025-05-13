SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that it has redesigned the Ayutthaya high-speed railway station and lowered the height of the track in the area to minimise its visual and cultural impact on the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Redesign Based on Expert Recommendations

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala stated on Tuesday that the changes were made following recommendations from international experts in heritage preservation who visited Ayutthaya in January.

The experts, from the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), were invited by the SRT to inspect the planned rail route through the province.