SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage

TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025

SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect heritage, lowering track height and adapting design to blend with historic surroundings.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that it has redesigned the Ayutthaya high-speed railway station and lowered the height of the track in the area to minimise its visual and cultural impact on the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Redesign Based on Expert Recommendations

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala stated on Tuesday that the changes were made following recommendations from international experts in heritage preservation who visited Ayutthaya in January.

The experts, from the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), were invited by the SRT to inspect the planned rail route through the province.

SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage

They assessed the segment running from Tambon Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in district to Tambon Phra Kaew in Phachi district, where concerns had been raised about the railway’s proximity to culturally significant sites.

Experts Recommend Lowering Height Instead of Rerouting

After site inspections, ICCROM and ICOMOS concluded that rerouting the railway was not feasible, but recommended that the SRT lower the height of the Ayutthaya station and tracks to ensure they would not be visible from the main cultural areas.

Design to Blend with the Surrounding Landscape

Veeris explained that the SRT has now completed the redesign, incorporating suggestions to:

  • Reduce the station's height to preserve Ayutthaya’s skyline
  • Adapt the architectural design to harmonise with the surrounding environment
  • Replant trees to compensate for those removed during construction
  • Collaborate with tourism and urban planning agencies to manage future tourist inflow

“The experts also advised us to replant trees around the station to make up for those that will be removed for construction,” said Veeris.

SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage

Commitment to Responsible Development

The SRT plans to work closely with the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning to demonstrate to the international community that the project will proceed with full respect for Ayutthaya’s cultural heritage.

Veeris also noted that the Ban Pho–Phra Kaew section of the high-speed railway could become a model case study for responsible infrastructure development in historically sensitive areas.
SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy