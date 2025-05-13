SRT redesigns Ayutthaya high-speed rail station to protect cultural heritage

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that it has redesigned the Ayutthaya high-speed railway station and lowered the height of the track in the area to minimise its visual and cultural impact on the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala stated on Tuesday that the changes were made following recommendations from international experts in heritage preservation who visited Ayutthaya in January.
The experts, from the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), were invited by the SRT to inspect the planned rail route through the province.
They assessed the segment running from Tambon Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in district to Tambon Phra Kaew in Phachi district, where concerns had been raised about the railway’s proximity to culturally significant sites.
After site inspections, ICCROM and ICOMOS concluded that rerouting the railway was not feasible, but recommended that the SRT lower the height of the Ayutthaya station and tracks to ensure they would not be visible from the main cultural areas.
Veeris explained that the SRT has now completed the redesign, incorporating suggestions to:
“The experts also advised us to replant trees around the station to make up for those that will be removed for construction,” said Veeris.
The SRT plans to work closely with the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning to demonstrate to the international community that the project will proceed with full respect for Ayutthaya’s cultural heritage.
Veeris also noted that the Ban Pho–Phra Kaew section of the high-speed railway could become a model case study for responsible infrastructure development in historically sensitive areas.