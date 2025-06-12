Russia Day: Celebrating Russian identity and heritage on June 12

Russia's National Day, celebrated on June 12, marks a significant moment in the country's history—the anniversary of the declaration of Russia's sovereignty from the Soviet Union in 1990.

Known as Russia Day, this national holiday is an opportunity for Russians to reflect on their national identity, pride, and the transformative years following the dissolution of the USSR.

The significance of June 12 is rooted in the events of 1990 when the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) formally declared its sovereignty.

This move signalled a major step towards independence, leading to the eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union the following year, in December 1991.

With the creation of the post of the President of the Russian Federation and the adoption of the new Russian Constitution to reflect the new political reality, the national flag, anthem, and emblem of the Russian Federation were major landmarks in the consolidation of Russian statehood.

The country's new name, the Russian Federation, was adopted on December 25, 1991. In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia proclaimed June 12 a national holiday.

Under a subsequent presidential decree on June 16, 1998, the holiday was officially named "Russia Day".