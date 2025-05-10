Five-a-side: No changes to troop deployments at Ta Moan Temple

In a press release, May 9, the ministry explained that the Cambodian and Thai defence ministers have agreed to maintain the status quo in a spirit of friendship, keeping their respective forces stationed at their original positions along the border.
“In this regard, both parties continue to maintain a joint presence at Ta Moan Temple, with each side deploying five troops,” said the release.
It noted that this decision was made on May 1, during the 17th meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) in Bangkok, Thailand.
“Neither side raised the issue of withdrawing troops from Ta Moan Temple. Instead, they committed to maintaining regular communication and mutual notifications to prevent any clashes or misunderstandings that could arise unexpectedly,” it added.
The ministry rejected and condemned “baseless accusations” that Cambodia has withdrawn its troops from the area under its sovereign control.
“Such claims reflect malicious intent aimed at inciting division within the nation and undermining good relations with our neighbouring countries,” it said.
Kin Phea, director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, described the Cambodia-Thailand border issue as “an unhealed wound, easily reopened”.
He also noted that when parties linked to the Thaksin faction lead Thailand, opposition groups in Thailand often use issues related to borders, history, culture, traditions, islands and maritime zones to stir public anger and blame the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
He believed that their goal is to destabilise Thai politics and weaken the Pheu Thai Party, citing a similar situation in 2008 when Cambodia skirmished with Thailand over the Preah Vihear Temple, following the 2006 coup that ousted Thaksin Shinawatra.
“Thai nationalists or opposition parties like to play this card. The second aspect is that, despite the 1902 and 1907 Franco-Siamese treaties, unresolved issues persist, like a wound or smouldering fire that, even without smoke, remains ready to ignite,” said Phea.
He urged both sides to expedite resolutions and install border markers at unresolved points, based on the Franco-Siamese treaties and agreements from the Franco-Siamese Boundary Commission.
“Both countries should work to make the border a line of peace, cooperation and development, rather than perpetuating a problem or keeping the border issue as a smouldering ember, waiting to flare up and become difficult to extinguish,” he said.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network