Five-a-side: No changes to troop deployments at Ta Moan Temple

In a press release, May 9, the ministry explained that the Cambodian and Thai defence ministers have agreed to maintain the status quo in a spirit of friendship, keeping their respective forces stationed at their original positions along the border.

“In this regard, both parties continue to maintain a joint presence at Ta Moan Temple, with each side deploying five troops,” said the release.

It noted that this decision was made on May 1, during the 17th meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Neither side raised the issue of withdrawing troops from Ta Moan Temple. Instead, they committed to maintaining regular communication and mutual notifications to prevent any clashes or misunderstandings that could arise unexpectedly,” it added.