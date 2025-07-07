Unlock the secrets of Kaeng Som: A sour Thai classic with health benefits

Contrary to popular belief, the term som in Kaeng Som does not refer to oranges but rather to the sour flavour that defines the dish. This signature tang comes from natural ingredients such as tamarind paste, lime, asam gelugur, salak, or mampat, depending on regional availability and culinary tradition.
Kaeng Som is believed to have originated as a rustic dish, using freshwater fish and native vegetables, combining sour, salty, and spicy notes in a simple curry. As Thai cuisine evolved, Kaeng Som was refined into a more sophisticated dish.
Historical references to Kaeng Som appear in old Thai cookbooks, particularly from the Rattanakosin period—often considered a golden era of Thai cuisine. During this time, the dish developed into numerous variations, incorporating ingredients such as prawns and seafood.
The curry paste was also enhanced to provide greater aroma and depth of flavour.
Kaeng Som differs significantly across Thailand, shaped by regional ingredients and taste preferences:
Beyond its rich flavours, Kaeng Som embodies the concept of food as medicine, offering holistic health benefits. The sourness aids in the absorption of key minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, and electrolytes.
It also supports digestion, helps relieve gastrointestinal discomfort, and may even alleviate allergic reactions.
Kaeng Som is a gentler option for those sensitive to spice and boasts an impressive array of up to 19 sour ingredients, including tamarind, madan, roselle shoots, kaffir lime, santol, and tomatoes.