Unlock the secrets of Kaeng Som: A sour Thai classic with health benefits

MONDAY, JULY 07, 2025

Kaeng Som, a traditional Thai sour curry, reflects the country’s rich culinary heritage and way of life.  Made from locally sourced ingredients such as freshwater fish and seasonal vegetables, this dish has remained accessible across social classes and continues to enjoy widespread popularity nationwide.

The origin of the name "Kaeng Som"

Contrary to popular belief, the term som in Kaeng Som does not refer to oranges but rather to the sour flavour that defines the dish. This signature tang comes from natural ingredients such as tamarind paste, lime, asam gelugur, salak, or mampat, depending on regional availability and culinary tradition.

From rural roots to royal tables

Kaeng Som is believed to have originated as a rustic dish, using freshwater fish and native vegetables, combining sour, salty, and spicy notes in a simple curry. As Thai cuisine evolved, Kaeng Som was refined into a more sophisticated dish.

Historical references to Kaeng Som appear in old Thai cookbooks, particularly from the Rattanakosin period—often considered a golden era of Thai cuisine. During this time, the dish developed into numerous variations, incorporating ingredients such as prawns and seafood. 

The curry paste was also enhanced to provide greater aroma and depth of flavour.

Regional variations of Kaeng Som

Kaeng Som differs significantly across Thailand, shaped by regional ingredients and taste preferences:

  • Central Thailand: Typically features snakehead fish or prawns, with vegetables such as radish, long beans, green papaya, and moringa. The flavour is a balanced mix of sour, salty, spicy, and slightly sweet.
     
  • Southern Thailand: Known as Kaeng Lueang (yellow curry), it is famous for its intense spiciness and vibrant orange-yellow colour. This variation usually includes seawater fish and vegetables like bamboo shoots, white agasta flowers, or coconut shoots.
     
  • Northern and Northeastern Thailand: Commonly uses snakehead fish or other freshwater varieties, with flavours adapted to locally available ingredients.

Kaeng Som as holistic nutrition

Beyond its rich flavours, Kaeng Som embodies the concept of food as medicine, offering holistic health benefits. The sourness aids in the absorption of key minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, and electrolytes. 

It also supports digestion, helps relieve gastrointestinal discomfort, and may even alleviate allergic reactions.

Kaeng Som is a gentler option for those sensitive to spice and boasts an impressive array of up to 19 sour ingredients, including tamarind, madan, roselle shoots, kaffir lime, santol, and tomatoes.

