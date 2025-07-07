Unlock the secrets of Kaeng Som: A sour Thai classic with health benefits

From rural roots to royal tables

Kaeng Som is believed to have originated as a rustic dish, using freshwater fish and native vegetables, combining sour, salty, and spicy notes in a simple curry. As Thai cuisine evolved, Kaeng Som was refined into a more sophisticated dish.

Historical references to Kaeng Som appear in old Thai cookbooks, particularly from the Rattanakosin period—often considered a golden era of Thai cuisine. During this time, the dish developed into numerous variations, incorporating ingredients such as prawns and seafood.

The curry paste was also enhanced to provide greater aroma and depth of flavour.