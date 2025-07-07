Thailand tops ASEAN for most searched food and beverage experiences: Traveloka

Food tourism continues to grow globally, and Thailand stands out as a major destination attracting visitors seeking unique flavours and rich culinary traditions.

This recognition reinforces Thailand’s image as a leading destination for food tourism. The government has set a clear target to position the country as a global food hub by 2026.

Thailand has also implemented a national strategy to grow the food industry by an average of 5% annually, with the goal of generating over 700 billion baht in food-related revenue this year.