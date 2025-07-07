Thailand tops ASEAN for most searched food and beverage experiences: Traveloka

The data revealed that more than 80 of the top 100 most searched food and beverage experiences in Southeast Asia are located in Thailand.
Over 60% of these popular experiences were found in Bangkok, based on search activity by tourists. Other key tourist cities such as Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phuket, and Hua Hin also received significant interest, highlighting the country’s diverse culinary destinations.
Food tourism continues to grow globally, and Thailand stands out as a major destination attracting visitors seeking unique flavours and rich culinary traditions.
This recognition reinforces Thailand’s image as a leading destination for food tourism. The government has set a clear target to position the country as a global food hub by 2026.
Thailand has also implemented a national strategy to grow the food industry by an average of 5% annually, with the goal of generating over 700 billion baht in food-related revenue this year.