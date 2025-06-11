Bangkok\'s Golden Mile: Street Food Vendors Unite to Weather Economic Storm

The iconic Banthat Thong area, stretching 1.8 kilometres from Rama IV junction to Charoen Phon intersection, has long been celebrated as Bangkok's culinary heartland.

Once ranked the 14th coolest street in the world by Time Out, this golden mile of street food has generated billions of baht annually for Thailand's economy.

However, the district now faces an unprecedented crisis. Following sensational news reports about Chinese tourists being kidnapped and concerns over earthquake damage to buildings, visitor numbers have plummeted from a peak of 15,000-30,000 daily to just 2,000-5,000.

The area's previously robust mix of 60 per cent Thai and 40 per cent Chinese customers has been severely disrupted.

Collaborative Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Dr Chanachai Nimitrpongsak, president of the Banthat Thong Business Owners Association, reveals that business owners are not simply waiting for conditions to improve.

Instead, they're implementing innovative collaborative strategies to reduce operational costs and maintain quality standards.

The association has launched a "Big Brother, Little Sister" programme, pairing established restaurants with struggling newcomers.

Experienced chefs are volunteering their time to help smaller establishments improve their standards whilst sharing expertise in cost management.

Perhaps most significantly, vendors are pooling their purchasing power through a partnership with the Yip-In-Tsoi platform.