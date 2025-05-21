AIS Powers Thailand’s Tourism Transformation with Landmark Partnership

Thailand’s tourism sector is embarking on a significant digital revolution, spearheaded by a landmark partnership between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Advanced Info Service (AIS), the nation’s leading mobile network operator.
The newly launched ‘Sukjai Travel Thailand – Aunjai Everywhere’ campaign, unveiled on Wednesday, promises to revolutionise the visitor experience with seamless digital connectivity and a wealth of exclusive nationwide privileges, all strategically aligned with the ambitious ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025’.
At a press conference, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted the campaign’s potential to ignite a new wave of domestic tourism and solidify Thailand’s standing as a premier global destination.
Thapanee underscored the initiative’s critical alignment with government policy, which prioritises tourism as a key driver for national economic stimulation and sustainable income distribution to local communities.
“TAT is committed to harnessing the power of tourism as a key mechanism for stimulating the national economy,” Thapanee stated, emphasising the crucial role of technology in enhancing convenience and safety for both domestic and international travellers.
She added, “A robust communications and internet network, provided by a leader like AIS, is therefore a critical component.”
The collaboration strategically leverages AIS’s unparalleled digital infrastructure and its expansive 5G network, which already blankets popular destinations across the country.
Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, reiterated the company’s forward-thinking vision of ‘AI for a Sustainable Nation’, stressing that high-quality connectivity is not merely a convenience, but the very foundation for an exceptional travel experience.
Somchai detailed AIS’s innovative ‘3 Must-Haves’ approach, designed to elevate every aspect of a visitor’s journey: ‘Aunjai Travel’ ensures seamless communication through AIS’s advanced digital services; ‘Strong Network Coverage’ guarantees continuous connectivity across all key destinations and major festivals nationwide via its intelligent 5G network; and ‘Exclusive Experiences’ unlocks a world of privileges through AIS Points, redeemable at an extensive network of over 1,000 partner brands and 30,000 stores.
Furthermore, AIS is set to significantly boost Thailand’s international appeal by actively promoting the country to over 1.2 billion foreign mobile users through strategic collaborations with more than 30 leading global telecom partners.
The campaign’s initial activation took place on Banthat Thong Road, a renowned culinary hotspot, demonstrating AIS’s commitment to immediate, tangible impact.
Prapat Siangjan, Chief Retail Management Officer at AIS, elaborated on the year-round campaigns specifically tailored for the area.
This includes the ‘Aunjai Check-in, Enjoy Earn & Burn Points @ Banthat Thong’ initiative, which offers visitors engaging rewards for checking in at designated points and significant discounts at over 100 popular local eateries.
Beyond Bangkok, AIS is rolling out the ‘Free Delicious Across Thailand’ initiative, enabling nationwide point redemption for discounts at top eateries during 87 local festivals across 59 provinces, ensuring that the benefits of this partnership extend to every corner of the nation.
International tourists, through the AIS LUCKY TOURIST SIM, will also enjoy a host of special perks that showcase Thailand’s vibrant culture and attractions, such as discounts on entry to iconic venues like Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium and Khao Kheow Zoo, along with King Power vouchers and complimentary Central lounge services.
This point redemption campaign kicks off on 1st June.
Sittichan Wutthipornkul, Advisor to the Banthat Thong Road Entrepreneurs Association, expressed profound appreciation for AIS and TAT’s choice of his area for the campaign’s launch.
He highlighted the initiative’s dual benefit of offering valuable experiences to tourists while simultaneously boosting sales and opening new global customer avenues for local businesses.
“This initiative has brought renewed vibrancy to Banthat Thong and stimulated the local economy,” he remarked, crediting AIS and TAT for transforming the vicinity into a truly complete destination.
“We deeply appreciate TAT’s trust and the opportunity to contribute to advancing Thailand’s tourism industry. We are confident that this collaboration will yield tangible benefits for tourists, local entrepreneurs, and the overall Thai economy,” Somchai concluded.