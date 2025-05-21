AIS Powers Thailand’s Tourism Transformation with Landmark Partnership

Thailand’s tourism sector is embarking on a significant digital revolution, spearheaded by a landmark partnership between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Advanced Info Service (AIS), the nation’s leading mobile network operator.

The newly launched ‘Sukjai Travel Thailand – Aunjai Everywhere’ campaign, unveiled on Wednesday, promises to revolutionise the visitor experience with seamless digital connectivity and a wealth of exclusive nationwide privileges, all strategically aligned with the ambitious ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025’.

At a press conference, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted the campaign’s potential to ignite a new wave of domestic tourism and solidify Thailand’s standing as a premier global destination.

Thapanee underscored the initiative’s critical alignment with government policy, which prioritises tourism as a key driver for national economic stimulation and sustainable income distribution to local communities.

“TAT is committed to harnessing the power of tourism as a key mechanism for stimulating the national economy,” Thapanee stated, emphasising the crucial role of technology in enhancing convenience and safety for both domestic and international travellers.

She added, “A robust communications and internet network, provided by a leader like AIS, is therefore a critical component.”

