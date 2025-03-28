AIS Blocks Over 500 Million Malicious Websites, Offers Free Cyber Protection

In a bid to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime, AIS has revealed that its AIS Secure Net service has blocked over 500 million dangerous websites since its inception in June 2019.
The digital service provider is now offering the security feature free of charge to all its mobile and home internet customers, reinforcing its commitment to online safety.
The AIS Secure Net service, which operates without the need for additional app installations, has been instrumental in shielding users from a range of online hazards, detecting an average of 240,000 threats daily.
The most prevalent dangers identified include malware, phishing websites, and viruses, reflecting the growing sophistication of cyberattacks.
"In light of the increasing severity of cybercrime in Thai society, we are committed to strengthening the digital resilience of our customers," stated Saichon Submakudom, Head of Public Relations and Business Relations at AIS. "Our 'AIS Warm Heart Cyber' initiative, coupled with the AIS Secure Net service, aims to protect users from online threats and enhance their digital literacy."
AIS is encouraging its customers to activate the free Secure Net service: mobile users can dial 6896#, and AIS FIBRE3 home internet users can access it via https://m.ais.co.th/fibresecurenet/.
The service provides protection across various devices, including computers, smartphones, and smart TVs, blocking harmful content from emails, SMS messages, and web browsing.
Data from AIS Secure Net has highlighted the three most common cyber threats facing Thai internet users:
Malware: Malicious software that infiltrates devices through compromised websites and apps, allowing hackers to gain control and access personal data.
Phishing Sites: Fraudulent websites designed to deceive users into divulging sensitive information such as login credentials and financial details.
Virus Sites: Websites that harbour programs capable of disrupting system operations and causing data loss.
AIS is also advising users to adopt best practices for online safety, including avoiding financial transactions on public Wi-Fi, using strong passwords, and ensuring websites use HTTPS encryption.
"We urge all AIS customers to take advantage of this free service and adopt safe online habits," Saichon added. "By working together, we can create a safer digital environment for everyone."