AIS Blocks Over 500 Million Malicious Websites, Offers Free Cyber Protection

In a bid to combat the escalating threat of cybercrime, AIS has revealed that its AIS Secure Net service has blocked over 500 million dangerous websites since its inception in June 2019.

The digital service provider is now offering the security feature free of charge to all its mobile and home internet customers, reinforcing its commitment to online safety.

The AIS Secure Net service, which operates without the need for additional app installations, has been instrumental in shielding users from a range of online hazards, detecting an average of 240,000 threats daily.

The most prevalent dangers identified include malware, phishing websites, and viruses, reflecting the growing sophistication of cyberattacks.