Spotlight on The House 94: Bangkok’s Newest Lifestyle Hangout

The House 94, a tropical-modern home-style restaurant in the heart of Sukhumvit, invites guests to step into a world where design, culture, and borderless flavors come together in a warm, intimate setting—perfect for celebrating the most joyful season of the year.
As Christmas and New Year approach, The House 94 on Sukhumvit 31 offers the ideal destination for meaningful gatherings with Christmas Magical @ The House 94. The space is beautifully transformed with festive décor, warm lights, and a joyful ambience that sets the tone for memorable celebrations. Complementing this atmosphere is a specially designed menu crafted by an international team of chefs, promising experiences that are heartfelt, delightful, and full of character—recharging guests with positive energy for the year ahead.
Originally built in the 1970s, The House 94 has been thoughtfully restored into a contemporary dining space that still embraces its nostalgic charm. The century-old rain tree, vintage furnishings, contemporary artworks, swimming pool, and retro 70s-style cocktail bar create a unique setting where every corner tells a story. The house reflects the spirit of family life over the decades—a place where people come together to share meaningful moments.
Mr. Hans Bogetoft Christensen, Chief Creative Officer, founder, and Danish designer of The House 94, shared the inspiration behind the concept:
“I fell in love with the house from the very first moment. Its design captures the essence of family life through the decades—a place where people naturally come together to share meaningful moments. Food is the common thread that connects everything, and this idea lies at the heart of our ‘Borderless Cuisine’ concept. Every dish is created with heart by our culinary team to offer something truly special for everyone.
This Christmas, I warmly invite guests to celebrate the season with us. We’ve transformed the house into a festive sanctuary filled with love and joy. Our FESTIVE CHRISTMAS MENU and High Tea have been thoughtfully crafted by our Danish Master Chef in collaboration with Chef Golf and our team, with attention to detail in every step. Each dish is designed to bring happiness and create cherished memories, made with premium local and imported ingredients and inspired by diverse global culinary traditions.”
Throughout the festive period, The House 94 glows with twinkling lights, an elegantly decorated Christmas tree, and charming details that bring the season to life. Guests can enjoy the private Green House and poolside daybeds, while this special Christmas celebration features live performances of children’s Christmas carols and opera by Kru May The Voice, Fonpa Pramoj Na Ayudhya, filling the space with warmth, music, and festive joy. The celebration is further complemented by a selection of special festive workshops, including Gingerbread Dessert Creation and Danish Christmas Card making, curated exclusively for this Christmas celebration.
One of the season’s highlights is the Afternoon Tea “Tea at 94,” created as a gentle retreat from Bangkok’s fast pace. This elegant tea experience captures the house’s softer, dreamier side—featuring fresh fruits, floral notes, warm herbs, and delicate textures that invite guests into a moment of calm.
The menu includes refined bites such as Smoked Salmon & Rillet Blini, Crab & Cucumber Sandwich, Duck Croquette made from 8-hour confit duck blended with béchamel and served with black garlic mayo, and Chicken Liver Pâté with Buttermilk Waffle, complemented by caramelized apple and shiso jelly. The experience continues with Apricot Scones served with sea buckthorn jam and mascarpone, Lemon Madeleines, and more, offering a flavour journey that begins with freshness and ends with luxurious indulgence.
Adding to the celebration, The House 94 also presents its Festive Menu, showcasing dishes such as Festive Wagyu Roast featuring MB5 Wagyu Picanha with a rich sauce, Winter-Cured Salmon refreshed with citrus and served alongside sourdough, The House Holiday Ribs, slow-baked and served with Brussels sprouts, homemade French fries, Waldorf salad, and cranberry–black cherry glazed barbecue sauce, as well as the classic X’mas Fruit Cake. Each creation blends premium ingredients from around the world with heartfelt culinary craftsmanship, expressing the joy and significance of the season.
This Christmas and New Year, The House 94 is set to become one of Bangkok’s most charming lifestyle destinations—a place to gather, share meaningful moments, and welcome the new year with joy and renewed energy.
For reservations, please call 082 171 5531
For more information: https://www.thehouse94.com