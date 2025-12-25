Spotlight on The House 94: Bangkok’s Newest Lifestyle Hangout



A Historic Home Reimagined for Modern Gatherings

Originally built in the 1970s, The House 94 has been thoughtfully restored into a contemporary dining space that still embraces its nostalgic charm. The century-old rain tree, vintage furnishings, contemporary artworks, swimming pool, and retro 70s-style cocktail bar create a unique setting where every corner tells a story. The house reflects the spirit of family life over the decades—a place where people come together to share meaningful moments.

Mr. Hans Bogetoft Christensen, Chief Creative Officer, founder, and Danish designer of The House 94, shared the inspiration behind the concept:

“I fell in love with the house from the very first moment. Its design captures the essence of family life through the decades—a place where people naturally come together to share meaningful moments. Food is the common thread that connects everything, and this idea lies at the heart of our ‘Borderless Cuisine’ concept. Every dish is created with heart by our culinary team to offer something truly special for everyone.

This Christmas, I warmly invite guests to celebrate the season with us. We’ve transformed the house into a festive sanctuary filled with love and joy. Our FESTIVE CHRISTMAS MENU and High Tea have been thoughtfully crafted by our Danish Master Chef in collaboration with Chef Golf and our team, with attention to detail in every step. Each dish is designed to bring happiness and create cherished memories, made with premium local and imported ingredients and inspired by diverse global culinary traditions.”