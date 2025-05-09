AIS Forges Strategic Alliance to Spearhead Thailand\'s \"Cyber Security Year\"

Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand's premier digital service provider, is intensifying its commitment to cybersecurity through a powerful coalition with key government and private sector entities.

Partnering with the Office of the National Security Council, the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), AIS has announced its participation in the "Secure Network Alliance," a pivotal initiative driving Thailand towards its designated "CYBER SECURITY YEAR."

This collaborative effort unites over 100 organisations across all sectors to proactively disrupt cyber threats at their origin, aligning with the government's urgent policy to safeguard citizens and the national economy from technological harms, thereby fostering a robust and secure digital environment across all domains.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai emphasised the government's commitment, stated that the government recognises the critical importance of addressing cyber threats, particularly the pervasive issue of call-centre scams that inflict significant damage on the public.

He also noted that the National Security Council has been proactive on three fronts: legislative development and refinement, fostering robust inter-agency collaboration and coordination, and elevating national security protocols.