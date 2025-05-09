AIS Forges Strategic Alliance to Spearhead Thailand\'s \"Cyber Security Year\"

Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand's premier digital service provider, is intensifying its commitment to cybersecurity through a powerful coalition with key government and private sector entities.
Partnering with the Office of the National Security Council, the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), AIS has announced its participation in the "Secure Network Alliance," a pivotal initiative driving Thailand towards its designated "CYBER SECURITY YEAR."
This collaborative effort unites over 100 organisations across all sectors to proactively disrupt cyber threats at their origin, aligning with the government's urgent policy to safeguard citizens and the national economy from technological harms, thereby fostering a robust and secure digital environment across all domains.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai emphasised the government's commitment, stated that the government recognises the critical importance of addressing cyber threats, particularly the pervasive issue of call-centre scams that inflict significant damage on the public.
He also noted that the National Security Council has been proactive on three fronts: legislative development and refinement, fostering robust inter-agency collaboration and coordination, and elevating national security protocols.
"Our objective is the swift eradication of drug trafficking, transnational crime, and call-centre fraud through strategic policymaking, targeted operational initiatives, and international cooperation under the 'Seal Stop Safe' operation. This includes measures to secure border regions, disrupt call-centre operations at their source, amend legislation to control nominee bank accounts and SIM cards ('mule accounts' and 'mule SIMs'), and strengthen partnerships with key agencies such as the NBTC, Bank of Thailand, AMLO, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society," he stated.
He further added that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to elevating cybersecurity policy to a national priority, integrating the efforts of governmental bodies, the private sector, and the public to collectively forge a secure digital society – a shared responsibility for all.
"I extend my gratitude to all participants today and express my sincere hope that our combined efforts will mark this ‘CYBER SECURITY YEAR’ as a decisive turning point, firmly establishing a digitally secure Thailand," Phumtham said.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), highlighted the escalating cybercrime landscape.
"Thai society today faces increasingly sophisticated and aggressive cyber threats orchestrated by criminals, resulting in substantial losses of personal data and financial assets," he noted.
The CCIB's database reveals a staggering scale of online crime: between March 1, 2022, and April 30, 2025, a total of 887,315 cases were recorded, resulting in losses exceeding 89 billion baht – an average daily hit of approximately 77 million baht.
"Victims are confronted with various forms of cybercrime, including fraudulent fund transfers via counterfeit applications, unauthorised bank account withdrawals, and the misuse of personal information. Consequently, the immediate elevation of comprehensive countermeasures is imperative to alleviate public suffering," Pol Lt Gen Trairong said.
Outlining the police response, he stated that the Royal Thai Police have proactively enhanced their strategies for prevention, suppression, and organisational restructuring to effectively combat contemporary cybercrime.
"We established the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) to systematically gather intelligence, analyse patterns, and execute proactive operations. Furthermore, we are leveraging AI technology and advanced transaction analysis systems to trace the financial trails of criminal networks," he explained.
He further noted the significant strengthening of collaborative efforts with network partners, including telecommunications providers like AIS, which facilitates integrated operations and the ongoing apprehension of criminals.
"We firmly believe that the intensification of these collaborative efforts within the ‘CYBER SECURITY YEAR’ framework will serve as a crucial mechanism for the sustainable protection of Thai society from cyber threats," Pol Lt Gen Trairong affirmed.
Articulating AIS's role, CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong emphasised the company's pivotal position as a leading digital service provider connecting users to the digital realm.
"We remain resolutely committed to continuously strengthening cyber resilience and digital literacy through our ‘Cyber Wellness for THAIs’ mission, fostering safer digital experiences for all," he stated.
He then detailed AIS initiatives, which include strict adherence to government regulations, proactive management of mobile signal coverage in border areas, close collaboration with police operations to combat scams and call-centre fraud, and the development of advanced cybersecurity-focused digital technologies like the 1185 AIS Spam Report Center and the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer service.
"Moreover, we actively promote digital resilience and skills through educational programmes such as the Aunjai Cyber Course and the establishment of Thailand Cyber Wellness Index indicators," Somchai added.
Concluding with a call to collective action, he noted that cybersecurity necessitates a unified, collective response, explaining that collaboration under the ‘CYBER SECURITY YEAR’ mission unites stakeholders through a comprehensive three-pronged strategy: Educate – cultivating awareness and preventative skills; Collaborate – strengthening public and private sector partnerships; and Motivate – advocating for active enforcement and effective tackling of challenges to steer Thailand towards a secure and sustainable digital society.
"I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved in reaching this significant milestone. Through shared knowledge, mutual understanding, and a unified vision, we can collectively establish a secure and high-quality digital society in every dimension. We eagerly anticipate continuing this collaborative journey towards a safer digital future for all Thai citizens," Somchai affirmed.