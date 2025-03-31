AIS, THAICOM & NBTC extend condolences for earthquake losses

• Providing additional communication support and roaming services for the Thai emergency medical team in coordination with the Ministry of Defence.
• AIS roaming customers in Myanmar can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon at +959880916795 as well as request emergency support from AIS CALL CENTER +6620789000 Free of Charge, 24 hours, during 30 March - 3 April 2025 (Myanmar time).
• THAICOM supports communication satellite signals by setting up satellite dishes near relief points to enhance WiFi connectivity.