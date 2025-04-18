AIS and NBTC Confirm Readiness of Cell Broadcast System on Android and iOS 

AIS, in collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), has conducted a successful test of the mobile emergency alert system “Cell Broadcast,” now compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The test confirmed that alerts could be delivered across both platforms following Apple’s recent rollout of Cell Broadcast support in iOS 18 for iPhone users in Thailand. AIS recommends that all iPhone users promptly update their devices to iOS 18 to ensure they can receive emergency alerts.

This marks a significant step forward in enhancing Thailand’s national emergency alert readiness, enabling timely communication of critical information to the public. The test was conducted at the NBTC auditorium on Friday, April 18, 2025, and was attended by Trairat Viriyasirikul, Acting Secretary-General of NBTC; Waroonthep Watcharaporn, Head of Business Relations, AIS; and Wasit Wattanasap, Head of Nationwide Operations and Support Business Unit, AIS.