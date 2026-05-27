“LPP Group” Showcases “LPP OIL” Rice Bran Oil Brand and Integrated OEM Solutions to Bring Thai Rice Value to Global Tables

Downstream, the rice bran oil extraction process is conducted under international standards, with rice bran processed within 24 hours to preserve key nutrients such as Gamma Oryzanol, a highly valued antioxidant. The company’s integrated supply chain enables systematic quality control, waste reduction, and enhanced production efficiency, resulting in premium-quality rice bran oil from source to consumer.

In addition, LPP Group has implemented a Traceability system that allows products to be tracked from rice fields to retail shelves, enhancing transparency and building global consumer confidence. The company is also preparing for ESG certification standards from Singapore, representing another significant step toward strengthening corporate credibility and demonstrating its long-term commitment to sustainable business operations.

Currently, the company has industrial-scale production capacity with 21,000 tons per year of packaging capacity and 36,500 tons per year of refining capacity. Its primary target customers include B2B food industry operators and global business partners, particularly major companies in Japan that prioritize quality, production standards, and product safety. This reflects international confidence in “LPP OIL” production standards and quality control capabilities.

The company also provides OEM manufacturing services for businesses seeking to develop rice bran oil brands in both domestic and international markets, alongside continuous development of the “LPP OIL” brand.

Regarding product quality, the company’s rice bran oil contains Gamma Oryzanol — a powerful antioxidant found specifically in rice bran oil — at levels ranging from 10,000–15,500 ppm. It also features a high smoke point of 235°C, reducing smoke generation during cooking and making it ideal for frying and high-heat cooking applications.

As a result, demand from households and food service businesses continues to rise. The growth of processed food and snack industries has also increased industrial usage due to the oil’s oxidation stability, non-greasy properties, and reduced risk of rancidity.

Furthermore, the product has passed a Cold Test at 0°C for more than 5.5 hours without wax formation, highlighting one of the key technological strengths of LPP OIL’s production capabilities. The factory utilizes fully integrated European-imported machinery and production technologies, considered among the world’s most advanced modern manufacturing systems.

The facility has also received internationally recognized certifications including ISO 9001, GHPs, HACCP, HALAL, FDA, and BRCGS, in addition to winning the “Superior Taste Award 2025” from the International Taste Institute, reflecting international recognition of product quality.

Meanwhile, LPP Industrial Estate Co., Ltd. is continuing development of the LPP Industrial Estate in Nakhon Sawan Province, Thailand’s first fully integrated agro-industrial and food industrial estate. Located on 583 rai in Khok Duea Subdistrict, Phaisali District, the site is strategically positioned in the heart of Thailand with convenient connections to all regions and major ports.

The project is being developed as a Smart Agriculture Industrial Estate to support the future growth of the agro-industrial and food sectors, with operations expected to commence in 2026.

The global rice bran oil industry is expected to continue growing due to rising demand for health-oriented products. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 12.4 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 18.7 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of around 4.2% during 2026–2036.

The Asia-Pacific region remains the world’s primary production and consumption market, while Thailand holds a competitive advantage as one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of high-quality rice, supported by strong raw material resources and supply chain capabilities that reinforce the development of premium rice bran oil products.

Under this positive market trend, LPP Group plans to continue expanding its rice bran oil business by focusing on both B2B and B2C markets to position “LPP OIL” as a world-class rice bran oil brand recognized for production standards, nutritional value, and consumer trust, Mr.Tawin concluded.