DITP Expands Global Thai SELECT Network to elevate standards and sustainably drive Thai soft power

The initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness and long-term sustainability of Thai restaurant entrepreneurs overseas, while strengthening Thailand’s image and advancing Thai soft power through world-class Thai cuisine. The program also includes business matching activities within the THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA trade fair, hoping to increase the export value of Thai food products.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, revealed that DITP continues to move forward in supporting and promoting Thai restaurants abroad that have awarded the Thai SELECT mark to grow strongly in the global market, as an important mechanism for disseminating the identity of Thai food, creating the country's image, and driving Thai soft power concretely. The Thai SELECT mark is considered an international quality and standard certification mark for Thai restaurants, covering authentic Thai taste, selection of quality ingredients, correct Thai cooking techniques according to Thai recipes, as well as service and atmosphere that appropriately reflect Thainess, all of which are important factors in building confidence for consumers worldwide.

DITP gives continuous importance to developing the potential of Thai restaurant entrepreneurs to be able to adapt to modern consumer trends and maintain competitiveness in the long term, whereby after elevating the image of the Thai SELECT mark through the “Orchid Star” along with adjusting new evaluation criteria, currently there are Thai restaurants abroad that have passed certification according to these new criteria totaling 1,419 restaurants in 70 countries worldwide as of May 2026.