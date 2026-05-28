DITP Expands Global Thai SELECT Network to elevate standards and sustainably drive Thai soft power

The initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness and long-term sustainability of Thai restaurant entrepreneurs overseas, while strengthening Thailand’s image and advancing Thai soft power through world-class Thai cuisine. The program also includes business matching activities within the THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA trade fair, hoping to increase the export value of Thai food products.
Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, revealed that DITP continues to move forward in supporting and promoting Thai restaurants abroad that have awarded the Thai SELECT mark to grow strongly in the global market, as an important mechanism for disseminating the identity of Thai food, creating the country's image, and driving Thai soft power concretely. The Thai SELECT mark is considered an international quality and standard certification mark for Thai restaurants, covering authentic Thai taste, selection of quality ingredients, correct Thai cooking techniques according to Thai recipes, as well as service and atmosphere that appropriately reflect Thainess, all of which are important factors in building confidence for consumers worldwide.
DITP gives continuous importance to developing the potential of Thai restaurant entrepreneurs to be able to adapt to modern consumer trends and maintain competitiveness in the long term, whereby after elevating the image of the Thai SELECT mark through the “Orchid Star” along with adjusting new evaluation criteria, currently there are Thai restaurants abroad that have passed certification according to these new criteria totaling 1,419 restaurants in 70 countries worldwide as of May 2026.
For the Thai SELECT Restaurant Capacity-Building and Networking Program that has received the Thai SELECT symbol, DITP aims to strengthen Thai restaurant entrepreneurs worldwide through linking networks, knowledge, skill development, updating Thai food trends, and exchanging business service experiences to elevate Thai restaurant standards abroad, while expanding commercial opportunities and creating international awareness of the Thai SELECT symbol.
This project brings together 15 overseas Thai SELECT restaurant entrepreneurs from regions worldwide, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, and ASEAN. Participants will experience in-depth through fully integrated activities, including studying Thai food culture from the source in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, visiting historical sites and the Thai way of life, learning Thai culinary science with Dusit Thani College, including participating in the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 event to link with quality Thai food producers under the Thai SELECT symbol and exploring the development of the modern Thai food industry.
Additionally, entrepreneurs will update contemporary Thai restaurant trends in the Song Wat Road area, exchange business perspectives with experts and leading Thai restaurant entrepreneurs, such as Alisara Sirichumsaeng, Honorary Judge of Iron Chef Thailand, and Pumiphan Iamprames, co-founder and general manager of Baan Nok Kao Krung restaurant, as well as strengthening knowledge of Thai restaurant market trends from national experts, along with direct experience through visiting and tasting quality Thai restaurants that have received the Thai SELECT mark in various formats.
This program is considered another important step reflecting the role of DITP in integrating cooperation between the government and business sectors to elevate Thai restaurants to international standards, building a stronger network of Thai entrepreneurs worldwide, and pushing Thai food as one of the country's important Soft Powers to grow sustainably on the world stage.
The Department of International Trade Promotion is confident that the continuous development of knowledge, networks, and entrepreneurial potential will be an important foundation in maintaining the strength of the Thai food industry, expanding trade opportunities, and creating a prominent image for Thailand as a world-class leader in quality Thai cuisine.