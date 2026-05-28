Taiwan-Japan passenger ferry service to restart after 18-year gap

“I hope the Yaima Maru will be loved by many people and help deepen the friendship and trust between the two regions,” Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama said on Thursday at a launch ceremony held at Keelung port.

The ferry is owned by Shosen Yaima Co., based in Ishigaki. It has guest rooms and bathrooms and can carry as many as 545 passengers. The one-way journey covers 270 kilometres and is expected to take about eight hours.

The service will initially run one round trip a week, before increasing to two weekly round trips in July. The lowest one-way fare for May and June is around 10,000 yen.