Taiwanese man accused of smuggling 3kg of meth from Thailand to Fukuoka Airport

Japanese authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Taiwanese man on suspicion of smuggling more than 3 kilogrammes of methamphetamine from Thailand into Japan, in a case investigators believe may be linked to an organised transnational drug-smuggling network.
The suspect has been identified by Japanese media as Chang Tse-wei, a self-proclaimed driver from Taiwan. RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, carried by TBS News Dig, reported that Chang is accused of bringing the drugs into Japan through Fukuoka Airport on May 10, with police announcing details of the case on May 26.
According to Japanese reports, the seized drugs weighed more than 3 kilogrammes and were allegedly hidden in two suitcases. The narcotics were disguised among instant coffee sachets and tea cans to make them appear like ordinary consumer products.
Japanese authorities described the substance as kakuseizai, a term used in Japan for stimulant drugs, including methamphetamine. The haul was estimated to have a street value of at least 159 million to 160 million yen, or roughly 33 million baht.
During questioning, Chang reportedly denied knowingly smuggling methamphetamine. He was quoted by Japanese media as saying that the items were indeed brought by him into Japan, but that he did not know they contained methamphetamine. TNC also reported that he claimed he had travelled to Japan for tourism.
Police and customs officials are continuing their investigation. Given the large quantity seized, Japanese police are reportedly examining whether the case is part of a wider organised smuggling operation.