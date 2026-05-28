Taiwanese man accused of smuggling 3kg of meth from Thailand to Fukuoka Airport

Taiwanese suspect arrested after flight from Thailand

Japanese authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Taiwanese man on suspicion of smuggling more than 3 kilogrammes of methamphetamine from Thailand into Japan, in a case investigators believe may be linked to an organised transnational drug-smuggling network.

The suspect has been identified by Japanese media as Chang Tse-wei, a self-proclaimed driver from Taiwan. RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, carried by TBS News Dig, reported that Chang is accused of bringing the drugs into Japan through Fukuoka Airport on May 10, with police announcing details of the case on May 26.