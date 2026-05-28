Royal Thai Navy confirms border closure, controls security crossings

RAdm Paraj Ratanajaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, addressed information circulated on social media that could lead to the misunderstanding that border crossings had been opened.

He confirmed that the Navy is currently maintaining its “closure of checkpoints along the entire border” measure and strictly controlling border areas in line with the government’s security policy.

Permission to enter or leave in some cases is not a general reopening of checkpoints, but is limited to missions related to law enforcement, security and humanitarian principles under official control, such as sending Cambodian nationals back to their country after offences have been committed, or receiving Thai nationals back into the country through official procedures.