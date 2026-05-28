Royal Thai Navy confirms border closure, controls security crossings

RAdm Paraj Ratanajaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, addressed information circulated on social media that could lead to the misunderstanding that border crossings had been opened.
He confirmed that the Navy is currently maintaining its “closure of checkpoints along the entire border” measure and strictly controlling border areas in line with the government’s security policy.
Permission to enter or leave in some cases is not a general reopening of checkpoints, but is limited to missions related to law enforcement, security and humanitarian principles under official control, such as sending Cambodian nationals back to their country after offences have been committed, or receiving Thai nationals back into the country through official procedures.
Every case is subject to strict checks and screening.
At present, the situation along the border continues to involve attempts at illegal entry, movements by transnational crime networks and various forms of illegal activity.
The Navy is therefore continuing patrols, surveillance and law enforcement.
The Navy spokesperson also urged the public to exercise judgment when following news, saying some social media pages had previously been found trying to circulate information to generate attention, incite or create misunderstandings without a factual basis, affecting confidence and the overall security picture in the area.
The Navy asked the public to follow official information from state agencies.
Anyone who finds illegal acts, illegal border crossings or suspicious behaviour may provide tip-offs to the Royal Thai Navy Operations Centre hotline 1696, available 24 hours a day, so officials can immediately investigate and take legal action.