PM Anutin reaffirms Thai-Cambodian border crossings remain closed

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over a Buddhist chanting and alms-giving ceremony to make merit in dedication to Her Majesty Queen Rambhai Barni and met members of the Thai community living in France on Saturday (May 23, 2026), at Wat Buddhananachat in Paris.
In part of his remarks, Anutin said he could assure them that the Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints would stay shut, drawing cheers from the Thais present.
A woman then said this showed they had made the right choice, prompting Anutin to exclaim, “Oh!” before saying the right choice had been made since February 8.
Anutin also said he affirmed that Thailand’s sovereignty and Thai territory would never be lost to anyone, not even the smallest fraction of it, and that this would certainly not happen.
“I ask everyone to have confidence. Go ahead and do whatever you need to do. Do not worry at all. Will we concede anything to them? No, unless they concede to us first, and they must accept our conditions, Thailand’s conditions only. I ask you to trust and be confident,” Anutin said.
Thailand was not invading or threatening anyone else, but would absolutely never allow anyone to trample on or threaten the country, he said.
He said this was also his brand, something for which he had been entrusted by all Thai people, and that what they trusted most was that, with this government in office, Thailand would certainly never be at a disadvantage to Cambodia.