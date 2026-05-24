PM Anutin reaffirms Thai-Cambodian border crossings remain closed

A woman then said this showed they had made the right choice, prompting Anutin to exclaim, “Oh!” before saying the right choice had been made since February 8.

Anutin also said he affirmed that Thailand’s sovereignty and Thai territory would never be lost to anyone, not even the smallest fraction of it, and that this would certainly not happen.

“I ask everyone to have confidence. Go ahead and do whatever you need to do. Do not worry at all. Will we concede anything to them? No, unless they concede to us first, and they must accept our conditions, Thailand’s conditions only. I ask you to trust and be confident,” Anutin said.