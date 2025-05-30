Agencies call on government to find solution amid drop in Chinese visitors

Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), explained that during the long holiday period (Labour Day) in early May 2025, a total of 10.9 million Chinese tourists travelled abroad and returned, representing an increase of 28.7% compared to 2024, when 2.9 million Chinese nationals travelled overseas.

The most popular destinations were Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, with flights to Japan increasing by 53% compared to 2024.

However, he pointed out that flights to Thailand are currently being cancelled and reduced. Chinese charter operators serving Thailand are expected to cancel up to 68% of flights towards the end of this year, resulting in fewer flights to Thailand and higher ticket prices.

Additionally, confidence in Thailand’s safety has been affected, with the country’s image as unsafe causing cancellations and rerouting to alternative destinations. Meanwhile, infrastructure development in Thailand’s tourism and service industries lags behind neighbouring countries and competitors.