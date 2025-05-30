Phuket tops southern Thailand’s tourism revenue in early 2025

According to the Public Relations Office Region 6, Phuket remains the undisputed champion with an impressive revenue of 188.99 billion baht. This figure highlights the island’s status as the “Andaman Pearl,” boasting world-class beaches, luxury hotels, a diverse range of water activities, and attractions catering to every lifestyle.
These factors ensure Phuket continues to be a truly popular destination for both domestic and international tourists, the office stated.
Following closely is Surat Thani in second place, with revenue of 49.16 billion baht, and Krabi in third, earning 36.41 billion baht. Both provinces have clearly demonstrated growing popularity, thanks to their outstanding natural attractions—such as Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, as well as Railay Bay and the Phi Phi Islands in Krabi.
These natural wonders serve as key magnets, drawing nature lovers and sea activity enthusiasts alike.
Summary of the top 14 Southern provinces by revenue (January–April 2025):
Data from the first four months of 2025 indicate that Thailand’s southern tourism industry continues to grow steadily, particularly in world-renowned provinces like Phuket. Meanwhile, other provinces are increasingly attracting niche groups of travellers.
Sustainable tourism promotion, infrastructure development, and proactive marketing will be key drivers in positioning the South as a truly world-class travel destination, the office said.
Although the Economics Tourism and Sports Division revealed the cumulative number of tourists across Thailand from January 1 to May 25 stood at 13.87 million, a 2.55% decrease compared to the previous year, there are positive signs of recovery in short-haul tourist markets such as India and Singapore.
Moreover, the announcement of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, along with the government’s ease of traveling policy aimed at simplifying travel procedures, are key factors supporting the continued progress of Thailand’s tourism sector.
The top five countries sending the highest number of visitors to Thailand are: