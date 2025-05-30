Phuket tops southern Thailand’s tourism revenue in early 2025

Following closely is Surat Thani in second place, with revenue of 49.16 billion baht, and Krabi in third, earning 36.41 billion baht. Both provinces have clearly demonstrated growing popularity, thanks to their outstanding natural attractions—such as Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, as well as Railay Bay and the Phi Phi Islands in Krabi.

These natural wonders serve as key magnets, drawing nature lovers and sea activity enthusiasts alike.

Summary of the top 14 Southern provinces by revenue (January–April 2025):

Phuket: 188.99 billion baht

Surat Thani: 49.16 billion baht

Krabi: 36.41 billion baht

Phang Nga: 20.07 billion baht

Songkhla: 16.64 billion baht

Nakhon Si Thammarat: 5.65 billion baht

Satun: 4.73 billion baht

Trang: 3.27 billion baht

Yala: 2.57 billion baht

Chumphon: 2.52 billion baht

Narathiwat: 1.60 billion baht

Phatthalung: 1.44 billion baht

Ranong: 1.18 billion baht

Pattani: 670.54 million baht

Data from the first four months of 2025 indicate that Thailand’s southern tourism industry continues to grow steadily, particularly in world-renowned provinces like Phuket. Meanwhile, other provinces are increasingly attracting niche groups of travellers.

Sustainable tourism promotion, infrastructure development, and proactive marketing will be key drivers in positioning the South as a truly world-class travel destination, the office said.