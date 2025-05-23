Swiss man convicted in assault case against Phuket doctor

The Region 8 Appeals Court has overturned a lower court ruling and found David, a Swiss national and owner of a Phuket elephant camp, guilty of physically assaulting Dr Thandao Chandam—also known as Dr Pai—a physician at a hospital in Phuket.

The initial incident took place on February 24, 2024, at a beachfront villa in Yamu, Thalang District. Dr Thandao was sitting on the stairs when David allegedly approached her, kicked her in the back, and verbally abused her with profanities. The altercation, captured on video, went viral and drew significant public attention.

On September 3, 2025, the Phuket Provincial Court acquitted David, citing inconsistencies between video evidence and witness testimonies. The court also accepted expert testimony presented by the defence, which argued that Dr Thandao’s diagnosis of PTSD was unsubstantiated, as it requires exposure to life-threatening events.