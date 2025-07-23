Nan hit by run-off as heavy rains from storm Wipha pound region

Bed-ridden woman rescued, water level rising

The foundation reported that one of its teams battled strong currents to safely evacuate a bed-ridden woman from Ban Na Tao village in Tambon Rim of Tha Wang Pha. Other rescue teams were deployed to assist patients in flood-hit communities.

The foundation warned that water levels continued to rise and that the floodwaters were expected to reach the provincial capital soon.

Nan River overflows

At 12:43 pm, the DDPM announced via Facebook that it had issued further warnings to residents along the banks of the Nan River in Tambon Tha Nao and Tambon Na Plung of Phu Piang district. Locals were told to move possessions upstairs and evacuate the elderly and infirm amid fears of the river overflowing.

The DDPM said heavy rainfall upstream was likely to cause the river to breach its banks shortly.

At 12:53 pm, the local Facebook page Here’s Nan reported that the Nan River had already overflowed, flooding the Ban Don Kaew community in Tambon Sila Phet of Pua district. It also noted that the N1 Kardlaeng water station in Nan’s Mueang district recorded the river overflowing its banks.

