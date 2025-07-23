Nan hit by run-off as heavy rains from storm Wipha pound region

The northernmost district of Nan province was hit by run-off and flash floods on Wednesday morning following continuous heavy downpours caused by the remnants of storm Wipha. Authorities warned that floodwaters are expected to surge downstream and inundate Nan’s provincial seat soon.
According to the Phetkasem Foundation, large parts of Tha Wang Pha district were affected by run-off and flash floods in the morning, following heavy rain throughout Tuesday night. The rainfall was linked to storm Wipha, which has since weakened into an active low-pressure system over Laos.
Flash flooding occurred shortly after the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued emergency warnings late Tuesday night via cell broadcasts from mobile operators to residents of the district.
The DDPM advised residents in low-lying areas of Tambon Pua, Tambon Silalaeng, Tambon Sathan Chaiwatana, and Tambon Ngaeng to move belongings to higher ground and evacuate to shelters if necessary. Locals were also urged to avoid travelling on the Nan–Thung Chang Road (Highway 101) in Pua district due to flooding.
Rescue teams from the Phetkasem Foundation and local agencies were dispatched to assist affected residents.
The foundation reported that one of its teams battled strong currents to safely evacuate a bed-ridden woman from Ban Na Tao village in Tambon Rim of Tha Wang Pha. Other rescue teams were deployed to assist patients in flood-hit communities.
The foundation warned that water levels continued to rise and that the floodwaters were expected to reach the provincial capital soon.
At 12:43 pm, the DDPM announced via Facebook that it had issued further warnings to residents along the banks of the Nan River in Tambon Tha Nao and Tambon Na Plung of Phu Piang district. Locals were told to move possessions upstairs and evacuate the elderly and infirm amid fears of the river overflowing.
The DDPM said heavy rainfall upstream was likely to cause the river to breach its banks shortly.
At 12:53 pm, the local Facebook page Here’s Nan reported that the Nan River had already overflowed, flooding the Ban Don Kaew community in Tambon Sila Phet of Pua district. It also noted that the N1 Kardlaeng water station in Nan’s Mueang district recorded the river overflowing its banks.