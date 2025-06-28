ONWR issues weather alert for flash floods and landslides in North, Northeast and South

The warning comes as forecasts predict heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas.
The office has identified several areas at risk of flash floods, forest runoff, landslides, and waterlogging in urban communities that frequently experience flooding due to inadequate drainage and fluctuating Mekong River levels.
At-risk areas include:
Northern region:
Northeastern region:
Eastern region:
Southern region:
ONWR has also called on relevant agencies to closely monitor sudden rises in water levels, potential riverbank overflows, and flooding in low-lying areas along major rivers and tributaries of the Ing River, particularly in Chiang Kham, Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Khun Tan, and Chiang Khong districts of Chiang Rai province.
Authorities have also been urged to monitor the impacts of fluctuating water levels in the Mekong River. Continuous rainfall in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic has led to a steady rise in the Mekong’s water level, which is likely to affect riverside provinces including Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.
To prepare for the situation, relevant agencies have been instructed to: