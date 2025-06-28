ONWR issues weather alert for flash floods and landslides in North, Northeast and South

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a weather alert for possible flash floods, landslides and urban flooding, particularly in northern, northeastern, eastern and southern Thailand, between July 1–5.

The warning comes as forecasts predict heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas. 

The office has identified several areas at risk of flash floods, forest runoff, landslides, and waterlogging in urban communities that frequently experience flooding due to inadequate drainage and fluctuating Mekong River levels.

At-risk areas include:

Northern region:

  • Chiang Rai: Mueang, Mae Sai, Phaya Mengrai, Wiang Chai, Thoeng, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen, and Chiang Saen districts
  • Tak: Tha Song Yang and Umphang districts
  • Nan: Mueang, Bo Kluea, Pua, Thung Chang, Phu Phiang, Tha Wang Pha, and Wiang Sa districts
  • Phayao: Mueang, Pong, and Chiang Muan districts

Northeastern region:

  • Loei: Mueang, Na Duang, Dan Sai, Na Haeo, and Pak Chom districts
  • Nong Khai: Rattanawapi district
  • Bueng Kan: Mueang and Pak Khat districts
  • Udon Thani: Wang Sam Mo and Nong Han districts
  • Yasothon: Mueang and Maha Chana Chai districts
  • Roi Et: Thung Khao Luang, Phanom Phrai, Suwannaphum, Selaphum, Nong Hi, and At Samat districts
  • Surin: Kap Choeng, Buachet, and Sangkha districts
  • Si Sa Ket: Sila Lat and Phu Sing districts
  • Ubon Ratchathani: Khong Chiam, Sirindhorn, Phibun Mangsahan, and Si Mueang Mai districts

Eastern region:

  • Chanthaburi: Mueang, Khlung, Tha Mai, Na Yai Am, Makham, and Laem Sing districts
  • Trat: Mueang, Khao Saming, and Bo Rai districts

Southern region:

  • Ranong: Mueang, Kapoe, La-un, and Kra Buri districts
  • Phang Nga: Khura Buri, Takua Pa, Kapong, and Thai Mueang districts

ONWR has also called on relevant agencies to closely monitor sudden rises in water levels, potential riverbank overflows, and flooding in low-lying areas along major rivers and tributaries of the Ing River, particularly in Chiang Kham, Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Khun Tan, and Chiang Khong districts of Chiang Rai province.

Authorities have also been urged to monitor the impacts of fluctuating water levels in the Mekong River. Continuous rainfall in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic has led to a steady rise in the Mekong’s water level, which is likely to affect riverside provinces including Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

To prepare for the situation, relevant agencies have been instructed to:

  • Continuously monitor weather conditions and water levels, especially in areas receiving more than 90 millimetres of accumulated rainfall within 24 hours, flood-prone zones, and locations regularly affected by poor drainage.
     
  • Inspect, repair, and reinforce river embankments, and remove obstructions from waterways to ensure proper flow.
     
  • Develop appropriate water management plans, including coordinated regulation of large, medium, and small reservoirs, river water, dams and floodgates from upstream to downstream, while also accounting for tidal influences. Efforts should focus on draining excess water and creating storage capacity ahead of the expected heavy rainfall.
     
  • Prepare flood response plans, ensure readiness of personnel, equipment, and communications systems to enable immediate mobilisation and assistance.
     
  • Publicise water situation updates and issue advance warnings to communities likely to be affected, so they can move belongings to higher ground or evacuate promptly if necessary.
