Paetongtarn visits flood-hit Chiang Rai, pledges swift relief and support

Accompanying the prime minister were Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry Ansit Samphantharat, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration Chaiwat Junthiraphong, and Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Passakorn Bunyalak.
Upon her arrival at Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai International Airport, she was welcomed by Deputy Governor Rujtisak Rangsi, local officials, and Pheu Thai list-MP Laong Tiyaprairat. A group of red-shirted residents greeted her at the airport with roses and garlands as a show of encouragement.
The prime minister and her delegation then travelled to Ban Sop Pao in Phaya Mengrai district to monitor the flood situation. Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk was present to welcome her, along with Deputy Agriculture Ministers Akarat Promphao and Itthi Sirilatthayakorn.
The governor reported that the flooding was caused by continuous heavy rainfall from 2am to 7am, affecting over 4,000 households in Phaya Mengrai. If there is no further rain today, the situation is expected to begin stabilising.
Initial state assistance is being provided under the emergency relief criteria, including up to three meals a day, survival kits, basic household items, home repair grants (not exceeding 49,500 baht), materials for rebuilding storage sheds and animal pens, clothing, tools for livelihoods, kitchen equipment, and bedding.
Around 10.37 million baht remains available in the emergency relief budget. The local administration will coordinate further cleaning, compensation, and repair efforts.
The prime minister later met with flood-affected residents to offer support and distribute relief bags, while also listening to their concerns.
“You must stay strong,” one local told her. “We saw you on TV. It’s disheartening to hear all the criticism—but it really did happen, didn’t it?”
Paetongtarn replied, “It’s normal to face criticism as prime minister. But I’m here now, and receiving everyone’s support makes it worthwhile.”
At another home she visited, a resident asked if she was the real prime minister. She smiled and responded, “Yes, I am. I’m Thaksin’s daughter.”
Later, the prime minister visited Wat Santikhiri to distribute more relief packages and meet the public. “I’m here today to offer encouragement,” she said. “I understand it has been raining heavily since June 26–27, and that your daily lives have been severely disrupted. I offer my deepest sympathies.”
“This year has seen unusually heavy rainfall. Locals told me they’ve never seen anything like it. These changes are part of shifting weather patterns. I want to stress that the government will not abandon anyone. We’ll work to restore normalcy as quickly as possible,” she said.
She added that the Ministry of Interior and the provincial governor had been instructed to expedite compensation and relief efforts to avoid unnecessary delays.
“I truly hope today brings you renewed strength. This crisis will pass. Your encouragement warms my heart,” she said.
Some residents raised concerns about not receiving compensation for a previous flood, while others showed her a video of floodwaters inundating a childcare centre, urging the government to assist with cleaning efforts urgently.
In response, the prime minister ordered the Ministry of Interior to address the matter without delay.