Paetongtarn visits flood-hit Chiang Rai, pledges swift relief and support

The prime minister later met with flood-affected residents to offer support and distribute relief bags, while also listening to their concerns.

“You must stay strong,” one local told her. “We saw you on TV. It’s disheartening to hear all the criticism—but it really did happen, didn’t it?”

Paetongtarn replied, “It’s normal to face criticism as prime minister. But I’m here now, and receiving everyone’s support makes it worthwhile.”

At another home she visited, a resident asked if she was the real prime minister. She smiled and responded, “Yes, I am. I’m Thaksin’s daughter.”

Later, the prime minister visited Wat Santikhiri to distribute more relief packages and meet the public. “I’m here today to offer encouragement,” she said. “I understand it has been raining heavily since June 26–27, and that your daily lives have been severely disrupted. I offer my deepest sympathies.”

“This year has seen unusually heavy rainfall. Locals told me they’ve never seen anything like it. These changes are part of shifting weather patterns. I want to stress that the government will not abandon anyone. We’ll work to restore normalcy as quickly as possible,” she said.

She added that the Ministry of Interior and the provincial governor had been instructed to expedite compensation and relief efforts to avoid unnecessary delays.

“I truly hope today brings you renewed strength. This crisis will pass. Your encouragement warms my heart,” she said.

Some residents raised concerns about not receiving compensation for a previous flood, while others showed her a video of floodwaters inundating a childcare centre, urging the government to assist with cleaning efforts urgently.

In response, the prime minister ordered the Ministry of Interior to address the matter without delay.