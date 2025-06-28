143 academics petition King to replace PM Paetongtarn

A group of 143 Thai academics has submitted a royal petition to His Majesty the King, urging a royal intervention to replace Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The group claims she lacks the competence, experience, and maturity required to lead the country, and accuses her of behaviour that allegedly violates the Constitution and threatens national security.
In a statement accompanying the petition, the academics referred to a 17-minute audio clip of a private conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, released by Cambodian authorities on June 18, 2025.
The recording allegedly includes a segment in which Paetongtarn refers to the commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region as being aligned with the “opposing side” and expresses willingness to accommodate Hun Sen’s wishes if formally requested.
The group argues that such comments undermine the honour of the Thai armed forces and appear to signal collusion with a foreign leader engaged in a border dispute with Thailand. They further claim that these remarks violate the Prime Minister’s oath of allegiance and duty to uphold the Constitution.
The petition also criticises Paetongtarn for allegedly neglecting her duty to uphold the law in the case of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Although granted a royal pardon, Thaksin did not serve a single day in prison. The group claims he continues to exert political influence despite facing legal charges, and that he is effectively controlling the administration through his daughter.
According to the statement, Thailand is now facing governance under a “puppet prime minister” lacking the knowledge, capability, and vision to lead—particularly during a time of economic and national security crises.
In conclusion, the 143 academics called on the monarchy to exercise royal prerogative to resolve what they describe as a deepening national crisis. They urged that Paetongtarn be removed from office for the sake of the country’s stability and constitutional integrity.