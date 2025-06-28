143 academics petition King to replace PM Paetongtarn

A group of 143 Thai academics has submitted a royal petition to His Majesty the King, urging a royal intervention to replace Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The group claims she lacks the competence, experience, and maturity required to lead the country, and accuses her of behaviour that allegedly violates the Constitution and threatens national security.

In a statement accompanying the petition, the academics referred to a 17-minute audio clip of a private conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, released by Cambodian authorities on June 18, 2025.