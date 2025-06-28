Flash flood alert in Nan’s Bo Kluea district as landslide blocks highway 1081

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an emergency flash flood alert via Cell Broadcast, urging residents in Bo Kluea district, Nan province, to evacuate immediately following heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods and runoff early this morning (June 28).

At 3:30 AM, intense rain caused flash flooding in Ban Phak Hueak (Moo 4) and Ban Na Khwang (Moo 5), Bo Kluea Tai subdistrict. The DDPM instructed residents to move to safe areas and closely monitor updates from local authorities.

The warning was sent in collaboration with major mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, highlighting the risk of flash floods and runoff throughout Bo Kluea Tai.

Residents needing emergency assistance can contact the DDPM via Line at @1784DDPM or call the 24-hour disaster hotline: 1784.