Nan’s old town brought to life with months-long light festival

Nan’s historical old town is being illuminated with vibrant light displays and cultural activities over the next two months as part of an initiative to revive the province’s cultural charm and boost tourism.

As part of the event titled “Magical Charm of Nan City: A Living Old Town,” lights will adorn landmarks such as Nan City Wall, Kuang Mueang Nan Walking Street, Kuang Noi Mueang Nan Walking Street, Phakong Road, and Mahawong Road from June 6 to August 6.

The event is part of the broader initiative “The Old City of Nan is Alive: Making a Cultural City to Heritage” led by the Nan Tourism and Sports Office. It aims to promote cultural tourism and engage local communities in sustainable heritage preservation.

The old town area will be decorated with traditional Lanna lanterns, known as Kom Pad, alongside larger lanterns depicting mythical creatures from Himavanta forest in Thai literature and the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.