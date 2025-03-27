Nan authorities imposes lockdown, curfew amid dangerous air quality

Nan governor Chainarong Wongyai explained that the air pollution was caused by winds blowing dust and smoke from neighbouring provinces into Nan, which is surrounded by mountains.

To address the pollution, Nan authorities closed Sri Nan National Park and imposed a lockdown on Wiang Sa, Na Noi, and Na Muen districts. A curfew was also enforced in the Sanian Subdistrict of Mueang Nan district.