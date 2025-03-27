Nan authorities imposes lockdown, curfew amid dangerous air quality

According to the IQAir website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Nan province reached 152, placing it in the red zone, with a PM2.5 reading of 57.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), significantly exceeding the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
Nan governor Chainarong Wongyai explained that the air pollution was caused by winds blowing dust and smoke from neighbouring provinces into Nan, which is surrounded by mountains.
To address the pollution, Nan authorities closed Sri Nan National Park and imposed a lockdown on Wiang Sa, Na Noi, and Na Muen districts. A curfew was also enforced in the Sanian Subdistrict of Mueang Nan district.
Meanwhile, Mueang Nan district chief Nopporn Ruangsawang led a team conducting continuous surveillance to identify and stop individuals involved in forest burning.
A woman was initially charged for setting a fire in Nanthaburi National Park. After confessing, she was handed over to investigators at the Mueang Nan Police Station for legal proceedings.