Thai authorities warned of floods and landslides from May 23–26

On Wednesday, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) announced it had received a warning from the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) to be vigilant of potential waterlogging, flash floods and landslides during this period.
This alert follows an intensification of the southwest monsoon and the presence of a monsoon trough extending across several areas nationwide, resulting in increased rainfall, with some places expecting heavy to very heavy showers.
Regions at risk of heavy rainfall include:
RID has instructed irrigation projects nationwide to prepare for the water situation by assigning personnel to vulnerable areas and promptly repairing any damage to irrigation structures.
Additionally, the department emphasised the need to ensure all irrigation facilities remain fully operational and to manage water levels in reservoirs appropriately according to the evolving conditions. Close monitoring of weather forecasts and water situations will be maintained throughout.
Importantly, RID stressed the importance of coordination with provincial governors and relevant agencies to disseminate early warnings to the public, prepare machinery and equipment for immediate deployment, especially in high-risk areas, and regularly inspect flood barriers and clear waterway obstructions to facilitate smooth water drainage.
People can seek assistance or further information by contacting local irrigation projects or calling RID’s hotline at 1460.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department Weather’s Advisory No 2, more rain, including isolated heavy to very heavy downpours, is expected across Thailand from May 23 to 27.
This forecast comes as the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is set to strengthen, while a monsoon trough will lie across northern Thailand and the upper southern region.
The Department advises people nationwide to remain vigilant against heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulation that may lead to flash floods and flooding, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.
Residents should also take care of their health due to the unpredictable weather. Farmers are urged to take precautions to protect their crops from damage.
The strengthening winds will cause waves in the upper Andaman Sea to reach around two metres in height, with waves between one and two metres in the lower Andaman Sea, and waves exceeding two metres during thundershowers.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The affected areas are as follows:
May 23
May 24
May 25-27