Flood risk and travel warnings as heavy rains hit Bangkok area

The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that moderate to heavy rains are moving northwest and are expected to cover Bangkok districts including Lak Si, Don Mueang, Bang Khen, Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Khan Na Yao, Min Buri, Saphan Sung, Bang Kapi, Bueng Kum, Wang Thonglang, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, Din Daeng, Watthana, Suan Luang, Prawet, Phra Khanong and Bang Na, as well as the provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

The rain is forecast to persist for over an hour, particularly between 10.30am and 11am, covering eastern Bangkok as well as Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

People planning to travel today are advised to check the weather and traffic conditions in advance, carry suitable rain gear, and exercise extra caution while driving.

Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared for possible flooding and avoid unnecessary journeys during heavy rain to ensure their safety and that of other road users.