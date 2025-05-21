Flood risk and travel warnings as heavy rains hit Bangkok area

As of 10.30am, light to moderate rain was reported in various districts across Bangkok, including Lak Si, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, Bang Kapi, Bueng Kum, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Prawet and Lat Krabang. Notably, Kan Na Yao district recorded a total rainfall of 49.0 millimetres.
A 5-centimetre flood was observed at Bang Khen Roundabout, where drainage efforts are ongoing. Flooding also inundated the left lane on Chaeng Watthana Road inbound, near the Justice Ministry.
Heavy rain and slow-moving traffic were reported on the motorway between Thap Chang interchange and Rom Klao exit. Strong winds and heavy rain were recorded on Lat Phrao 87 Road, while dark skies and traffic congestion were noted near Fai Chai intersection, heading towards Prannok-Siriraj.
Water is accumulating on Nawamin Road near Phyathai Nawamin Hospital, though traffic continues to flow. At Taksin Bridge inbound towards Sathorn, traffic is heavy under cloudy skies but without rainfall.
In Samut Prakan province, severe flooding was reported at Bang Phli Industrial Estate, Soi 3, where water levels remain high and urgent drainage is required, significantly affecting vehicle movement. Flooding was also reported in Bang Pla subdistrict.
The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that moderate to heavy rains are moving northwest and are expected to cover Bangkok districts including Lak Si, Don Mueang, Bang Khen, Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Khan Na Yao, Min Buri, Saphan Sung, Bang Kapi, Bueng Kum, Wang Thonglang, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, Din Daeng, Watthana, Suan Luang, Prawet, Phra Khanong and Bang Na, as well as the provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.
The rain is forecast to persist for over an hour, particularly between 10.30am and 11am, covering eastern Bangkok as well as Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.
People planning to travel today are advised to check the weather and traffic conditions in advance, carry suitable rain gear, and exercise extra caution while driving.
Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared for possible flooding and avoid unnecessary journeys during heavy rain to ensure their safety and that of other road users.