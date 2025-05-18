Heavy rain and storms set to sweep across Thailand until early June

The department has updated its daily accumulated rainfall forecast—issued every 24 hours from 7am to 7am the following day—along with wind conditions at the 925-hectopascal (hPa) level (750 metres) for the period between May 18 and June 1.
Citing data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the department stated that Thailand remains at risk of continuous heavy rainfall, particularly in some areas where flash floods and runoffs may occur.
From May 18 to 22, occasional sunshine is expected from morning to midday. However, outdoor activities in the afternoon and evening will remain at risk due to thunderstorms and heavy downpours, particularly in the upper northern and northeastern regions, as well as along the southern Andaman coast.
Vigilance is necessary for accumulated rainfall, especially in the western parts of the north (Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai), the central region (Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi), the eastern region (Chanthaburi and Trat), and the southern Andaman coastal areas.
Heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and runoffs, while waterlogging may persist in flood-prone areas with drainage limitations. Travellers should be cautious of slippery roads, and residents are advised to carry umbrellas and raincoats when heading outdoors, according to the TMD.
From May 23 to 28, special attention is required as rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to intensify, bringing heavy rain to certain areas—particularly in the western parts of the north (Mae Hong Son and Tak), the central region, the eastern region, and the southern Andaman coast.
The risk of excessive rainfall, flash floods and runoffs remains particularly high in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kanchanaburi along the Thai-Myanmar border.
Between May 29 and June 1, rainfall may decrease in the upper parts of Thailand, except in the western region, where continuous rain is expected.
However, the TMD cautioned that this information is subject to change based on new input data and updated analysis.