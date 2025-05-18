Heavy rain and storms set to sweep across Thailand until early June

From May 18 to 22, occasional sunshine is expected from morning to midday. However, outdoor activities in the afternoon and evening will remain at risk due to thunderstorms and heavy downpours, particularly in the upper northern and northeastern regions, as well as along the southern Andaman coast.

Vigilance is necessary for accumulated rainfall, especially in the western parts of the north (Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai), the central region (Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi), the eastern region (Chanthaburi and Trat), and the southern Andaman coastal areas.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and runoffs, while waterlogging may persist in flood-prone areas with drainage limitations. Travellers should be cautious of slippery roads, and residents are advised to carry umbrellas and raincoats when heading outdoors, according to the TMD.