Heavy rain and strong winds expected across upper Thailand and southern regions

A moderate high-pressure system from China extending to the South China Sea is causing southeasterly and easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

This results in thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in some areas of the upper country, the department said. It urged people in these areas to be cautious of severe weather conditions by avoiding outdoor activities near large trees, unsecured billboards, and open areas. Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect crops and livestock.

Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf are strengthening, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers. Residents in southern Thailand should be alert for heavy rain and possible accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflowing, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas, the department said.

Strengthening winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to rise to 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department warned.