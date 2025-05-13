Heavy rain and strong winds expected across upper Thailand and southern regions

A moderate high-pressure system from China extending to the South China Sea is causing southeasterly and easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
This results in thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in some areas of the upper country, the department said. It urged people in these areas to be cautious of severe weather conditions by avoiding outdoor activities near large trees, unsecured billboards, and open areas. Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect crops and livestock.
Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf are strengthening, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers. Residents in southern Thailand should be alert for heavy rain and possible accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflowing, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas, the department said.
Strengthening winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to rise to 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 31-32°C.