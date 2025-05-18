Heavy thundershowers forecast across Thailand, flood warnings

Southeasterly and southerly winds prevail over the lower North, Northeast, Central regions—including Bangkok and its surrounding areas—East, and the Gulf, while the southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea and the western part of Thailand.
Residents in affected areas should remain vigilant for heavy rainfall and potential accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills and low-lying areas, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned.
Moderate winds and waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach heights of one to two metres, rising to over two metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating through stormy conditions, according to the TMD.
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-36 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-36 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
South (East coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
South (West coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.