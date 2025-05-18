Heavy thundershowers forecast across Thailand, flood warnings

Residents in affected areas should remain vigilant for heavy rainfall and potential accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills and low-lying areas, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned.

Moderate winds and waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach heights of one to two metres, rising to over two metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating through stormy conditions, according to the TMD.