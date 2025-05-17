Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains forecast across Thailand

These conditions are due to the southwest monsoon prevailing over the western part of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, while southeasterly and southerly winds dominate over the upper country, the department said.

It warned residents in affected areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows—especially near foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.

In the South, moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.