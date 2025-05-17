Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains forecast across Thailand

These conditions are due to the southwest monsoon prevailing over the western part of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, while southeasterly and southerly winds dominate over the upper country, the department said.
It warned residents in affected areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows—especially near foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.
In the South, moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak and Phitsanulok; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 33-36°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-35°C.