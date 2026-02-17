Dubai-style chewy cookies had their moment. Is 'frozen jelly' the next dessert craze?

It's simple to make. Assorted gummies are placed in a container and left in the freezer for three to five hours before being eaten. The appeal, however, extends well beyond convenience.

On platforms such as Instagram and X, users frequently post reviews of their creations along with recommendations for gummies that deliver the best texture when frozen. ASMR-style clips highlighting the sharp snap and crisp crunch of the first bite have proven especially popular, with several short-form videos surpassing 2 million views, reflecting the trend’s growing online traction.